In the current landscape of electric mobility, an innovation promises to change the rules of the game. Nothing less than one electric battery with motor included, capable of providing a range of 1,000 kilometers. This technological advance comes from the hand of CATLa Chinese giant in the manufacturing of batteries for electric cars.

Tesla supplier CATL is not a newcomer in the battery sector. Their accumulated experience has allowed them to develop the new electric platform that integrates an engine and the aforementioned long-range battery.

CATL electric battery

What makes this platform special is not only its impressive capacity for autonomy. Also includes the car's complete powertrainencompassing the transmission, wheels and braking system.

This represents a fundamental change, allowing automakers to adapt this platform to any model they wish to produce.

An efficient electric car battery, with great autonomy and optimal performance in adverse conditions

A key detail of this platform is its energy efficiency. It only has a consumption of 10.5 kWh per 100 km, a notable fact if we consider the current market average. Additionally, CATL has tested its electric battery with integrated motor in various climates, ensuring optimal performance even in adverse conditions.

The technical term that accompanies this innovation is CIIC (CATL Integrated Intelligent Chassis). A concept that fuses battery cells within the vehicle chassis. This not only optimizes space, but also improves the rigidity of the chassis, providing additional benefits in terms of safety and durability.

According to information from Autobild, Neta will be the first manufacturer to adopt this technology. This step could open the doors to a broader market in Europe, given the growing demand for efficient and long-lasting electric vehicles.

With this electric platform, CATL not only reinvents the concept of batteries for electric carsbut also marks a before and after in the way we understand electric mobility.