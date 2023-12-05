CATL Integrated Intelligent Chassis. This is the name of the new platform from CATL, the leading company in the production of batteries for electric cars. A platform that had already been announced but from which it has now obtained the first results. The results are encouraging, although there are some details that we cannot ignore.

It all comes down to a good number of acronyms.

CATL. This Chinese company is the leader in the production of batteries for electric cars. Ahead of LG and BYD, CATL produced 39% of electric car battery sales in the first half of 2022. LG, the closest rival, was at 14%. BYD by 11%.

The company is a continuous source of development announcements. This same year he talked about batteries that can recover 400 kilometers of autonomy in 10 minutes. This same year he announced that he was working on the development of a condensed battery specifically for aviation. And he has been talking for a long time about a 1,000 kilometer battery. He did it last year with his Qilin battery. Now you have the results of your new platform.

CIIC. These are the acronyms used by CATL to talk about its new platform. CIIC (CATL Integrated Intelligent Chassis) was announced last year. The statement was brief but it mentioned that the company had a CTC (Cell To Chassis) platform.

CTC. As we said, CTC is the acronym for Cell To Chassis. This type of platform is designed as the perfect union between chassis and battery. With this type of construction, the battery cells are integrated into the car’s chassis itself.

What advantage does it have? With the use of CTC platforms, the manufacturer gains space to increase the autonomy of the car, while increasing the rigidity of the chassis, since the battery and the chassis are one. At the moment, Leapmotor, which recently reached a commercial agreement with Stellantis, is the only company that has announced a vehicle with this technology.

CTP. CTC technology should not be confused with CTP (Cell To Pack). This technology dispenses with the usual production by modules, which reduces wiring and, therefore, gains space and autonomy. These types of batteries are those that CATL is producing or those that BYD uses in its latest launches.

CTP batteries are also attached to the chassis but consist of a casing, which is what is fixed and what becomes part of the vehicle. It is an intermediate solution between the traditional module method and the CTC option, which is committed to the complete and more efficient integration of the battery in the chassis.

What was achieved. Let’s leave the acronyms aside for a moment. CATL’s great advance is that it has achieved that its new CIIC platform reaches ranges of up to 1,000 kilometers with these new ranges. The company also ensures that in just five minutes of charging they are capable of obtaining 300 extra kilometers of autonomy. All of this was tested in extreme conditions of up to seven degrees below zero.

In addition to the largest battery producer obtaining an obvious competitive advantage, CATL warns that this new system allows it to save costs during production, as well as develop lighter platforms for electric cars, by having all the components more integrated.

Net. At the moment, in the production of this type of platform, CATL has on its side Neta, a Chinese automotive company owned by the Honzo automobile group. They have been the ones with whom they have announced their latest results.

We recently heard from Neta, as the company announced its intention to launch its first electric vehicles in Spain during 2024. They will do so with two cars that target the best-selling electric car segments in our country: a coupe sedan called Neta GT and an SUV called Neta

CLTC. Last acronym, I promise. CLTC refers to China Light-Duty Vehicle Test Cycle. Or, in other words, the Chinese electric car homologation cycle. A cycle that, unfortunately, is more permissive than the old European NEDC which, indeed, was more lax than the current WLTP.

What does this mean? That all the data we receive from China talking about ranges of 1,000 kilometers must be taken with a grain of salt and reduce the expectation by, easily, two or three hundred kilometers. CATL speaks of consumption of just over 10 kWh/100 km. It is slightly higher than what Mercedes recorded with its Vision EQXX, a prototype specially designed to achieve the lowest possible consumption.

Because it is important? So why is it important? Basically because they are the first steps that a giant like CATL is taking in CTC technology. If its first results point to a thousand kilometers, even under the Chinese homologation cycle, they are good results.

The density of the batteries should continue to improve and with new technology, space is gained for greater autonomy and the manufacturer produces cheaper, which should result in a lower price. In addition, the announcement serves to demonstrate to other companies that they are obtaining results in this development and, therefore, serves CATL to attract interest from other manufacturers that may decide to join the project.

