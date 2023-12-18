Suara.com – Israeli snipers shot dead two women inside the Holy Family Church, Gaza on Saturday last weekend (16/12/2023). Seven other people suffered gunshot wounds in the attack.

The Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, who oversees Catholic churches in Cyprus, Jordan, Israel and Palestine including Gaza and the West Bank, said the victims, who were mothers and children, were shot inside the compound of the Holy Family Church parish, Gaza. The victims are Nahida Khalil Anton and her daughter Samar.

“One of them was shot dead while trying to help another,” explained the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem as quoted by CNN.

Seven other people were shot and injured in the attack. The Holy Family Church itself is a place of refuge for the majority of Gaza's Christian residents during the war that has raged since 7 October.

“There was no warning. There was no notification. They fired mercilessly into the parish complex, where no one was involved in the dispute,” explained the Catholic Church.

Vatican Reaction

Pope Francis, in his Sunday mass sermon at the Vatican yesterday (17/12/2023) said he was sad because civilians continue to be the target of shooting and bombing in Gaza.

“I continue to receive very serious sad news from Gaza. Civilians are being targeted by bombs and shelling. This is happening even inside the compound of the Holy Family parish, which contains families, children, sick and disabled people. There are no terrorists,” said the Pope .

“Some say this is terrorism and war. Yes, this is war, this is terrorism. This is the reason why We Holy say that God will stop war, break arrows and blunt spears,” continued the Pope, quoting the Bible.

“Let us pray to God for peace,” he pleaded.

Meanwhile, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani criticized Israel for the shooting. The Italian government rarely speaks out in criticizing Israel in the conflict with Hamas.

“For me, this is a serious incident that there were snipers shooting at Christian churches. The terrorists weren't there. “Hamas terrorists are in the underground tunnels,” said Tajani, Monday (18/12/2023).

Meanwhile, Cardinal Vincent Nichol, Archbishop of Westminster, England, said the shooting had nothing to do with Israel's self-defense. Nichol has visited the Holy Family Church, Gaza twice.

“Since October the community of this church has become a refuge for hundreds of people. This is clearly cold-blooded murder,” denounced Nichol, one of Britain's top Catholic church officials.

“What amazes me is that this has nothing to do with Israel's right to defend itself,” explained Nichol.

Israeli snipers stand guard in front of the Church

This accusation was denied by Israel. Tel Aviv said it was investigating the report and even suspected that the shooter was Hamas.

An Israeli government spokesman said that in Gaza, both the Zionist army and Hamas have weapons. So the accusations against the Israeli army need to be proven.

But according to Layla Moran, a British member of parliament who has relatives in Gaza, Israeli soldiers and snipers have been entrenched in the building in front of the Church of the Holy Family for some time.

The snipers, who were standing by at every window, aimed their rifle muzzles towards the church. A tank was also parked in front of the church.

Moran's relatives – consisting of the grandmother, the grandmother's son, her daughter-in-law and two grandchildren – have been taking refuge in the church compound since the first week of the war. Their house had been flattened by Israeli bombs.

“Anyone who wants to leave will be shot. Including the trash workers and cleaners, whose bodies are still lying outside,” explained Moran.