Microchip, 200 million pilot plant in Catania

STMicroelectronics presented a strategic investment plan pto establish a silicon carbide (SiC) super semiconductor wafer manufacturing facility in Catania, Sicily, Italy. This important initiative aims to optimize the company’s geographic footprint in France and Italy and significantly advance research and technological development in support of electric vehicles.

As Repubblica says, it is “a “pilot” plant for research on power chips, capable of withstanding high temperatures and which – in the future – will be used in electric motors, renewable plants, lasers and satellites. An investment of around 200 million euros, half of which will be European funds, which should land in Catania, where there is already a microelectronics district around the multinational St”.

This is the content of the plan that “Italy will present in Brussels as part of the frontier projects on chips, in collaboration with Sweden, Finland and Poland. With excellent chances of obtaining the resources”, says Repubblica, “considering that the chapter on power chips was added precisely at the request of our Ministry for Business, which guaranteed national resources and ensured the involvement of various private companies, as well as to the same St”.

