December 6, 2023

A young motorcyclist 25enne he was riding his dirt bike – without license plates and without documents – when he was caught by the police while doing a wheelie. The young man was caught in the neighborhood of San Berillo Nuovoalong Corso Indipendenza, in Catania.

The motorcyclist had not noticed the presence of the patrol he continued with the wheelies until the police managed to stop him. The wheelie is an aggravating factor given that with a motocross (therefore without a license plate and documents) you cannot drive on public roads anyway. After stopping the boy, the police carried out all the necessary checks. According to what was reported by Catania Today from the controls it emerged that the boy did not have a driving licence suitable to ride the YZ250 he owned.

The motorcyclist he was therefore sanctioned and the motocross seized to precisely identify the rightful owner.