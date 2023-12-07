Barbara continues rehearsing her big number. The young girl is striving to prove that she can tame elephants, even though she is not a circus woman.

Cata, Ángel Cristo’s old girlfriend, returns to the circus, something that the starlet is not particularly excited about. The two have a cordial conversation, but it is obvious that Bárbara is uncomfortable: “Ángel Cristo’s wife… you are very lucky, Bárbara,” Cata points out.

The contortionist lets Barbara know that she loves her husband very much: “He is a wonderful man,” she adds.

Cata leaves and at that moment Blasco appears: “Don’t pay any attention to him. “She has always been in love with him, but Angel only has eyes for you.”

Bárbara tells Blasco that she is very happy that he has returned to the circus and has solved the problems with Ángel: “Clean, you are prettier.”

The young lady makes a loving gesture towards him and kisses him on the cheek. Blasco is left thinking… Is he attracted to her husband’s wife?