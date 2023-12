Things weren't going well for a ginger tomcat from Vriezenveen this morning. The animal found a nice warm and sheltered place under a car that had just been parked by a home care worker on the Hammerweg in Vriezenveen. But the cat's hind leg got stuck under the car. The fire brigade had to be called in and, thanks to three sprayers with a very appropriate profession, they managed to free the animal very quickly.