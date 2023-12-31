Soulé takes the lead following a penalty following a handball by Guendouzi. Within two minutes the Spaniard and Isaksen scored. The hat trick is from Patric

Nicola Berardino

December 29, 2023 (modified December 30, 2023 | 11:27) – Rome

Lazio goes back up. Second victory in a row after the one in Empoli. But how much suffering to pocket the three points with Frosinone. Di Francesco's team took the lead in the second half with a penalty from Soulé. But Sarri's team knew how to react and came back with goals from Castellanos and Isaksen, who opened up new horizons given Immobile's absence for another 20 days. Then Patric scores the hat trick. Lazio's first comeback in this championship. Just one point in December for Frosinone who suffered their seventh consecutive away defeat in the league at the Olimpico.

without outlets

—

After 13 months, Lazio has to deal with the simultaneous absences of Immobile and Luis Alberto, injured. In place of the Spaniard it's Kamada's turn. While Castellanos is at the center of the attack. For the rest, Sarri confirms the Empoli team. Lazzari disqualified, Romagnoli still in the pits. Felipe Anderson reaches his three hundredth appearance for the Biancoceleste. Due to the emergency among the full-backs, Di Francesco proposes the three-man defense again with the return of Okoli. Gelli returns to midfield. In the three-quarter chance for Harroui. Castellanos tries immediately: high headbutt. Lazio's aggressive start. Frosinone extends and Harroui attempts a cross shot. With a touch from Felipe Anderson on the shoulder, Okoli is fortunate to free in the corner. Okoli and Kamada clash: head to head, both resume after some anxiety. Turati saves from a Zaccagni free kick deflected by Soulé. Sarri's team fails to become dangerous, meanwhile Frosinone acquires greater confidence in the development of the maneuver. In the 42nd minute Zaccagni solos, he focuses and concludes: the ball goes wide. At the bottom, the reply of Di Francesco's team with an attempt by Brescianini from distance. Teams at halftime at 0-0.

Lazio comeback

—

In the second half Lazio with Isaksen replacing Felipe Anderson. From twenty-five meters Pellegrini's broadside. Very slightly to the side. In the 9th minute the full-back comes off due to muscle problems; Hysaj enters. Guendouzi's hands in the area following a cross from Soulé. Feliciani goes to the VAR check and concedes the penalty. In the 13th minute Suolé scores from the spot with an angled shot. It is Frosinone's first goal against Lazio in Serie A matches. Lazio feel the pinch. Di Francesco's team gets excited. Kaio Jorge almost doubles the lead from a free kick, Sarri replaces Kamada (targeted by the Olimpico's boos). In the 25th minute Lazio equalized with a header from Castellanos served by Isaksen. And two minutes later comes the Biancocelesti's encore: this time it is Castellanos who triggers Isaksen who scores his first goal for the Biancocelesti with a sharp diagonal. Di Francesco brings in Cheddira and Caso for Kaio Jorge and Harroui, switching to 3-4-3. Then room for Kvernadze for Garritano. A goal by Castellanos was disallowed for offside. Lazio's third goal arrives in the 39th minute. Zaccagni's corner, Vecino's touch and Patric's final shot. Sarri brings in Pedro and Cataldi for Zaccagni and Rovella. In Frosinone Cuni and Bourabia take over Soulè and Brescianini. Six minutes of added time. Isaksen chipped the crossbar. And this time Lazio leaves the Olimpico to applause.

