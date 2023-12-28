Casini looks abroad, Salvini buys Enel: this is how politicians invest

Even in financial choices, members of parliament and Italian ministers prove to be very similar to the average citizen in the field of investments. In other words, they mostly own real estate and land, a few rare investment funds, a few stocks, and those are almost always limited to national stocks. This is what Il Giornale reports. Among those who stand out for courage in investments we find the senator Pier Ferdinando Casini, who manages a stock portfolio of several thousand euros. The former UDC leader does not limit himself to the classic actions of General, Enel e Mediobancabut also expands into global markets, with shares in Apple, Microsoft, Alibaba, Mercedes, Amazon, Visa, Louis Vuitton (Lvmh) and other stocks, all with a considerable number of shares (for example, he owns 6 thousand shares of Hera spawhose current value is around 3 euros each, for a total of around 18 thousand euros on this title alone).

Among the other “shareholders” is Green Angelo Bonelli, who, however, on this front, is more red than green, in the sense that his two stocks, Tiscali and Inovio Pharmaceuticals, have suffered a sharp fall in the last year (a 2023 to forget for Bonelli between investments and Soumahoro). Matteo Salvini is the classic “drawer holder”, holding the same shares for years without selling them. The Northern League leader shows a predilection for Italian energy stocks: Enel, Acea, A2A, the only three in his portfolio. No stock investments for the prime minister Giorgia Meloninor for the other deputy prime minister Antonio Tajani. In this, the Fdi leader shares the same choice as her political rivals. Elly Schlein also does not declare any investments, as does Giuseppe Conte. The Minister of Economy Giancarlo Giorgetti, by his prudent nature, avoids the financial markets and invests in a more traditional activity: fishing in Lake Varese, owning ten shares of the local fishermen's cooperative.

The minister is most active in investments Luca Ciriani, affiliated with Fratelli d'Italia, which owns various equity funds and single stocks, mainly Italian (Telecom, Generali), proving himself a patriot. While Carlo Nordio, Minister of Justice, focuses on Banco Bpm, of which it holds 5 thousand shares (around 24 thousand euros). Maria Elena Boschi, however, remains faithful to the Bcc, owning 10 shares of Bcc Valdarno. Then there are the parliamentarians who hold shares in companies, professional firms or other. Like Ignazio La Russa, president of the Senate, who declares 10 thousand shares of Fc Internazionale Milano Spa, his beloved Inter. It turns out that La Russa sold the Russian jeep Uaz Patriot which in 2010 (at the time he was Defense Minister) was given to him by Berlusconthe. The Uaz, the first example to leave the factory, was purchased by the Cavaliere after a lost bet with Vladimir Putin.

