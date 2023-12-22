A World Cup arrived, but today the background is controversial.

Casey Stoner remembers Ducati, but with words intended to spark discussion. The Australian centaur entered the history of the Borgo Panigale company by winning the MotoGP champion title in 2007, however today he reveals that he perceived his engagement as a temporary solution. In his opinion, in fact, the team had hired him only to gain time before Marco Melandri was released.

“My negotiations with Ducati had stalled twice over time – explained Stoner in an interview for 'TNT Sports' -. First in 2005 and 2006, when I could go to the satellite team, and then the following year when then I arrived in the official team. Then everything calmed down, but they were using me as a pretext to get to someone else and convince him to sign with a less lucrative deal.”

“At a certain point I found myself with nothing in hand, then Ducati approached me again. However, we knew that I would only be a replacement for Marco Melandri, whose previous contract would only expire in 2008. They considered mine to be a sabbatical and not they wanted to keep me, they can pretend that it wasn't like that but I was just a fallback. They wanted Marco to build the all-Italian team they dreamed of. But then I won the championship”, continued Stoner in his reconstruction of that historic 2007.