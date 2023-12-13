The former international referee: “With VAR the refereeing team must ensure that nothing goes unpunished”

“Uniform judgment? It's difficult, not impossible. The truth is that there is a significant number of fouls enclosed in a gray area within which referees must study to grow. Only in this way can we improve.” Paolo Casarin, 83 years old, has the usual quickness of decision and thought: he doesn't need VAR, a tool that he still appreciates. “Because there's no going back: we look forward without limits. But let's be clear, without anyone being offended: it's not the TV that teaches you how to referee. The pitch teaches you.”