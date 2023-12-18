In the Metropolitan Area of ​​Guadalajara, more and more Chinese car agencies are seen that are conquering the people of Guadalajara. One case is that of Édgar Martínez, who had a preference for Japanese car brands. A few days ago he bought a Dashing model Jetour truck, a new line that belongs to the Chinese manufacturer Chery Holding and that was recently launched in Mexico.

The interviewee explained that he made the determination based on several factors: price, quality, technology and safety. “For example, in this category, which is the only version, not even compared to the most equipped of the Honda CR-V, they do not reach the level of technology that these have,” he explained.

The Jetour Dashing that he bought has a list price of 689,900 pesos, a little less than the most austere version of the Honda CR-V which is worth 739,900 pesos. Before making the purchase, Édgar Martínez checked that he would not have problems with services and spare parts. “This brand has a distribution center in San Luis Potosí for spare parts for the entire country; “They are going to have their spare parts here to supply nationally.”

According to specialists, Chinese brands currently hold 20% market share. “Right now it is already a very interesting number and it is proposed that in the next two to three years this penetration will be 40%,” explained Carlos Gerardo Barragán Pointelin, general manager of Rodsan Motors. Before Mexico, many of these brands were already marketed in countries such as Chile and Brazil, and in the last two years they have managed to conquer the Mexican market.

The challenge was to convince clients

Several years ago, the first Chinese brands began to arrive in the Mexican market, but they did not satisfy customers because, although their sales plan was good, the after-sales plan had no structure and they did not have enough spare parts.

Carlos Gerardo Barragán Pointelin, general manager of Rodsan Motors, which manages brands such as Changan, JMC, BAIC, DFSK, explained that the main challenge was to convince customers that Chinese products are also of quality. “At first we were like preachers of the brand and all customers came with doubts about the quality of the products. Now I can say that that was 90% eliminated. Fortunately, all the people who have purchased recommend us because they know they made a good purchase. So, someone who dared to buy the car presumes that they made a good purchase because it has the quality of a premium vehicle at a lower price than traditional brands,” he assured.

Carlos Gerardo Barragán explained that the brands he represents are prepared for all the sales they make, in addition, they guarantee the customer support for spare parts nationwide so that the assortment is available as soon as possible.

“The waiting time is that if the part is in the city, the delivery is immediate; if it is in another part of the country, in a period of two to three days, and if it is outside the country, in a period of no more than 15 days. That is what we are guaranteeing,” he stated.

They anticipate the arrival of more brands

The Mexican Association of Automotive Distributors (AMDA) foresees the arrival of more Chinese brands to the Mexican market. Eduardo Rosales, executive vice president of AMDA, explained that a few years ago the availability of Chinese products in Mexico was incipient; Today, its presence is increasing and it is expected that more brands from that country will reach the national market, reaching at least twenty, resulting in a broad increase in automotive options for the consumer.

“This increase is also a result of the fact that some non-Chinese brands with a presence in Mexico have considered including products from that country in their offer and that many of these brands had limited product inventory during the semiconductor crisis that affected many brands. Korean, Japanese, American and European,” he commented.

He explained that all this inventory imported from China now available in Mexico is considered complementary to the offer from other origins. Many of these brands already have a presence in several countries in Central and South America, so their presence in Mexico, the most important market in Latin America, was more than logical.

“Given the evolution towards electric vehicles, we believe that Chinese brands will take on even greater relevance in vehicle renewal,” he said.

Automotive companies improve their products and also their customer service. SPECIAL

They are committed to quality in design and assembly

Last November, the Chinese brand Geely began operations in the country, which also seeks to monopolize a slice of the pie. Currently, Geely markets two models in the country: one gasoline-powered, Coolray, and another electric, the Geometry C. The company plans to launch five new models in the coming months and market more than 30 thousand units in the first year of operation.

“The truth is that for us, the Mexican market is one of the most important. We studied a lot the introduction of the brand to Mexico with the products that we consider can work in the best way,” explained the local director of Geely.

He assured that the models that will be launched in Mexico meet the highest quality in manufacturing, design, assembly, equipment and safety. He assured that the quality of the product, the price, the sales strategy, after-sales and service will be key to the company's objectives.

“The first competitive advantage we have is that we are a globally recognized brand with different products on the market that we will be introducing in the coming months. Second and most important is that we are worrying about quality and customer service, so that customers can enjoy the purchase,” he assured.

The goal of this company is to be in the top 10 in sales in the first year of operations. “We have a focus on electrification, it is a global trend that comes from the Chinese market, we have collaboration with several global brands that are dedicated to the technology of electrical products and we are taking advantage of that advantage we have to be able to offer a quality electrical product, that has a different design, that is beautiful and obviously that can compete in the Mexican market,” he added.

Currently, this brand has 40 distributors in different cities of the country such as Mexico City, Guadalajara, Monterrey, Morelia, Toluca, Mérida, Cancún, Villahermosa, Saltillo, among others. By 2025, the goal is to have 100 distributors nationwide and cover the entire Mexican territory.

“With the introduction of different brands to the Mexican market, instead of beginning to divide the volume we had, it is increasing. After going through difficult years of the pandemic, the automotive industry has been growing and growing, people are starting to buy new cars.”

The competition of Chinese cars in Mexico is advancing by leaps and bounds due to the price and technology they offer. SPECIAL

The cheapest sold in Mexico

The Changan brand has one of the most economical cars on the Mexican market. This is the ALSVIN sedan. The company describes this car as a dynamic sedan based on fundamentals of functionality.

With a performance of 18 kilometers per liter, a power of up to 107 horsepower, in its standard version.

