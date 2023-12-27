Suara.com – Samsung officially introduces a new family member in the Galaxy Book line. Below are detailed specifications for the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Go 5G.

For information, the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Go relies on a chipset from Qualcomm, Snapdragon 7c Plus Gen 3. This device is the next generation of the Galaxy Book 2 Go which debuted in early January this year.

The compact laptop features a 14-inch IPS screen with anti-glare coating with FHD resolution. The device packs a 720p web cam near the screen. In the audio department, the device is equipped with dual 1.5W stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos. The laptop weighs 1.43 kg and is only 15.5 mm thin.

Snapdragon 7c Plus Gen 3 as the engine is a chipset with a 6 nm fabrication system. Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Go 5G specifications include 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage.

Quoted from Gizmochina, the device supports a 42.3 WHr battery unit with support for 45 W charging. The company claims that 30 minutes of charging can offer 8 hours of laptop use.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Go 5G. (Samsung)

In terms of software, the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Go 5G runs on Windows 11 OS. Samsung users can enjoy several Galaxy ecosystem features including Quick Share, Second Screen, Buds Auto Switch, and Multi Control.

Connectivity options include WiFi-6E, Bluetooth 5.1, two USB-C ports, SD card, and 3.5mm jack. The price of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Go 5G is KRW 557,700 or IDR 6.6 million. This laptop will be sold commercially in South Korea starting early January 2024. Global availability, including in Indonesia, is not yet known.