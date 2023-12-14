It's definitely a Christmas with a “bang”, already a New Year's Eve, at the home of Enrico Fulgenzi Racing. For the 2024 Porsche Carrera Cup Italia, the Jesi team directed by the same single-make champion driver in 2013 confirms Larry Ten Voorde at the wheel of one of the team's 911 GT3 Cups.

The 27-year-old Dutch ace will also return to the starting line of the Italian series which crowned him champion last October in Imola, the first “Italian” title for him after the two obtained in the Supercup and the three in the Carrera Cup Germany and the first title also for the young Marche stable.

Ten Voorde, author of five victories out of the eight races played this year, will therefore be the man to beat and the point of reference (at least at the beginning of the season; any concomitance with other programs to be evaluated) also in 2024, a year which for the Carrera Cup Italia, after the 2023 awards held at the Porsche Experience Center Franciacorta at the end of November, now begins with a confirmation of prestige in view of a lineup that promises to be of a high level again, as well as numerous.

Ten Voorde himself commented on the renewal with Enrico Fulgenzi Racing to Motorsport.com: “I am very pleased to continue the collaboration with the team. The goal is to confirm the 2023 title, which is also why I decided to continue. I have faith in the project, in the team and in the great spirit of the team. We will be able to push even harder and take a leap to the next level than we did in our first season together. 2023 was special and now we will have to stay at the top for as long as possible. I thank Enrico Fulgenzi Racing and the sponsors for making everything possible, I'm very excited, I can't wait to get started.”

Fulgenzi echoes him: “This renewal for me as team principal is worth a lot for many reasons, including the enormous satisfaction: today renewing Larry Ten Voorde means being at the same table with many important parties, including several WEC teams. Larry chose us and the reason is not purely financial, even if the important commitment is there. He really embraces what the project and vision is and believes in what I have in mind for the next few years for the team. Despite the successes Larry is still hungry for victories, he feels that he still has a lot to give in the world of 'Cup', so much so that he has already asked to plan some tests”.

In addition to the Dutchman, the Jesi team aims to field two further cars in the 2024 single-make series: one for Fulgenzi himself or a possible youngster and the other in the Michelin Cup for a gentleman driver (not to exclude the return of the Swede Mike Knutzov).