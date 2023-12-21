The second official announcement arrives within a few days in view of the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia 2024. If the first concerned the reigning champion Larry Ten Voorde, this time it's up to a very young rookie and Scuderia Villorba Corse, which makes official the first driver who will be protagonist with the multi-titled Venetian team in the 2024 Porsche Carrera Cup Italia at the wheel of the 911 GT3 Cup fielded in partnership with the Treviso Porsche Centre.

He is Nicholas Pujatti, a driver from Pordenone who, thanks to his promising past in karting, has prepared the big leap into car racing, in which he will be making his absolute debut. Born in 2007, he turned 16 last December 13th, the Friulian rookie will line up at the start together with the Treviso team with the awareness of accepting the demanding challenge in one of the most competitive championships and with one of the most iconic cars.

Based on the “992” model, at the forefront of technology and capable of delivering up to 510 horsepower of maximum power, Pujatti has already tested the Porsche 911 GT3 Cup by carrying out track tests during 2023, thanks to which he was able to take the first references precisely in view of the season that will mark the beginning of his automotive career.

“Personally and for the team – he has declared the team principal of Villorba Corse Raimondo Amadio – welcoming Nicholas into the team competing in the Carrera Cup Italia is a great incentive. With this choice we assume an important responsibility in training a driver and a boy who will be able to draw many ideas in sport and competition, also for personal growth. We will do everything possible and beyond to ensure that an immediate feeling can be found, useful for setting up a fruitful work of growth and learning to perform well in a championship that is increasingly characterized by the high level of competition and professionalism, in on and off the track.”

Poojatti he added: “I am thrilled to be able to announce my participation in 2024 in a championship of the level of the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia with the Treviso Villorba Corse team. It's an honor for me to be able to compete with drivers of that caliber and it's even more of an honor to drive a Porsche. I am very happy with the path we have taken to get to this point and I am confident for next year. I would like to thank everyone who made it possible for what is a dream for me to come true, all my sponsors, my manager Giovanni Minardi, my entire family (especially my brother) and my coach Gabriele Lancieri”.

Giovanni Minardi he continued: “I'm looking forward to seeing Nicholas try his hand together with the other riders, because during the tests carried out in 2023 he showed excellent things and therefore I'm very curious and confident. The championship is very difficult, both for the powerful car and for the many expert drivers present, but I am sure that together with the Villorba team we will be able to do excellent things.”