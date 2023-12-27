From the last meeting of Porsche Italia with the team managers of the teams involved in Carrera Cup Italia comes an interesting news for the 2024 season of the Italian single-make brand. Alongside the overall and the Michelin Cup and Team rankings, a Rookie ranking has been established for next season, reserved for drivers making their debut in the 911 GT3 Cup series and who are not over 29 years of age.

To ensure that this ranking has a complete and wide-ranging meaning within the championship and that it is not simply “modeled” on the young people selected for the Porsche Scholarship Program (a coaching project in itself and obviously aimed at growth and discovery of talents under 24 also from a multi-year perspective), the Carrera Cup Italia staff has thought of some very specific requirements and measures, also in the name of balance between possible suitors.

The Rookie classification is thus reserved for drivers participating in their first full season in the Italian single-brand championship as well as for those who have so far not taken part in more than three weekends in total between Carrera Cup Italia and Porsche Supercup.

Or, if they had participated in entire seasons, who were not among the top 10 in the respective final overall rankings of any Carrera Cup in the world (so as to exclude drivers who perhaps have already excelled abroad and who would already enjoy an important experience).

The maximum age limit of 29 years, then, is in line both to include younger rookies and slightly older drivers involved in the first season without however going “in conflict” with those involved in the Michelin Cup (reserved for the over 30s). .

As with the other rankings, for the rookies too the final ranking will be drawn up by adding the scores of the best 11 results obtained (out of the 12 races available in the 6 double weekends on the calendar). Finally, there is a prize pool, which includes incentives for the following season for the top 3 finishers.