When looking for a new model Smart TV To change the old television in the living room, the normal thing is that you always want to get a new TV with the best features. Although, with offers like today’s, they make it easier for you. And even more so when you are looking at a TV with a good screen, image quality, 50 inches… Don’t think twice and take a look at what this 2023 Samsung television with LED screen offers you.

Although sometimes it is not so simple, today is not one of those days when it is impossible to get a new TV at the best price. And all thanks to the fact that Carrefour gives you a 2023 4K and 50-inch TV from Samsung for less than €400. To be more exact, the model TU50CU7175U with LED and UHD screen. So if you were thinking about renewing your Smart TV, you better take into account each of the most important details of this television.

Samsung TV with LED screen and 4K

This specific model comes with 4K resolution, in addition to having a led screen with Contrast Enhancer technology with HDR10+ and Crystal 4K processor. So, without a doubt, you will be able to enjoy each movie or series that you are going to watch in the best possible quality at all times.

Keep in mind that the last two features are not only capable of offering you images with more accurate color and the best level of depth, but they will also allow you to enjoy more real images with purer shades and natural.

In addition to all of the above, this 2023 Samsung smart TV is also distinguished by having a frameless design. And all because the South Korean brand wanted to focus on giving users more screen and less frame. This way they achieve a more elegant style, in addition to better vision from any angle.

Continuing with the characteristics of this 4K Smart TV, we must talk about the connections. This specific model comes with WiFi, 3 HDMI ports, a USB port, a LAN port and, how could it be otherwise, it also has Bluetooth. And we must not forget to mention that this model offers technologies such as Motion XCelerator, modo Filmmaker y UHD Dimming. In addition, you will be able to access free Samsung television that offers you a good variety of free TV channels.

The Carrefour bargain

Leaving aside its screen and other technologies to improve the image, we must talk about the function Q-Symphony. With this you have the opportunity to perfectly synchronize the audio of your TV and the bar you have at home so that the sound can be combined without problems. And with this, without a doubt, you will get a greater immersive audiovisual experience, it will be almost like being in the cinema. On the other hand, it also has Adaptive Sound and Object Tracking Sound Lite (3D surround audio with virtual sound).

As for the price, this model has been close to 600 euros at some point. However, until recently it cost you €499, but that is no longer the case, with the Carrefour bargain this 50-inch Samsung Smart TV can be yours for only €397. In fact, it is at a minimum price. So it’s not bad at all.