It is clear that choosing a new TV is not something that can be decided in a single day. Although, there are discounts, like today's, that make it easier than ever. And all because it is Smart TV Samsung TU65CU8505K drops in price like never before with this Carrefour offer. Until now, it could be found for €300 less, but right now you can debut this smart TV for almost €400 less. What are you waiting for?

65-inch Crystal UHD display

If you are one of those who want a huge screen, its 65 inches is exactly what you are looking for. In this way, you can easily convert your living room into a movie theater or, on the contrary, you can also enjoy your favorite video games in a large size. One way or another, this Samsung TV will not disappoint you.

On the other hand, we must talk about its processor Crystal 4K. Thanks to this feature, you will be able to see the best colors and great image quality at all times. Every series or movie you go to see will always be in the best possible quality. In addition to this, it should be noted that this Smart TV also has the technology Dynamic Crystal Colora functionality with which it manages to offer more realistic and pure colors.

In addition to being 65 inches and 4K, this smart TV also comes with the technology Contrast Enhancer con HDR10+. This option is already common within Samsung specifications. And all because it makes every image that appears on the screen even better. This function allows you to dynamically adjust the contrast, thus increasing the sensation of depth and color.

With Samsung TV Plus channels

If you want to enjoy the best entertainment at all times, you will be lucky to enjoy its Samsung TV Plus service. A free service with which you will have access to television channels, series, movies… And not only this, but this 4K Smart TV from 2023 is compatible con gaming hubwhich will allow you to get the most out of your console.

As for the operating system, as it could not be otherwise, this television comes with Tizen. And it should also be noted that it is compatible with Google Assistant, Bixby and Alexa. So you have several smart assistants to choose from to control your TV with your voice.

Now, the price is without a doubt one of the best points of this 2023 TV. If it normally had a price of €899 or was discounted at times up to €300, on this occasion Carrefour still leaves this television with a discount larger. Now you can buy this 4K Smart TV for only €509.15, that is, you you save €389.85. So it is at a minimum price, plus shipping is completely free. And if you buy it now you can receive it before the end of the year.