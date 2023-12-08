Consoles are a gift that is always present both in Santa Claus’s letters and in those sent to the Three Wise Men of the East. There are many children who want to have one and the adults who also love the idea of ​​playing. The offer we have found At Carrefour it is a special pack that the store chain has prepared for you to take advantage of, take games and pay for the console with a very good discount.

It is the OLED model

Carrefour is going all out with the offers it has pulled out of its Nintendo Switch sleeve. Not only does it have one pack available, but there are several options that we will also tell you about later. The one that convinces us the most is this one with the white OLED model which has a game pack specially prepared for the occasion with some of the best adventures of the hedgehog Sonic.

This model is the improved version of the Nintendo Switch, being equipped with a 7-inch OLED screen which provides you with the best possible image quality. In it, if you compare it with the original model of the console, what you will appreciate will be a greater brightness in the colors and a level of contrast that will make the playback of the games superior.

In addition, it has a flexible base that allows you to put the console in different positions and enjoy the maximum ability to achieve a satisfactory viewing angle. The console has an internal memory of 64 GB, an improved audio system and all the versatility that the machine has when it comes to enjoying it in different ways, such as connecting it to the television or playing in portable mode. Also, take a look at the design of this white Switch, since it has a very attractive appearance.

Your game pack

As we indicated, the pack that Carrefour has prepared includes a total of three games. All three are adventures from the Sonic universe, so if you are a fan of the fastest blue hedgehog in the gaming world, you will surely have fun for a while. The games included are the following: Team Sonic Racing, Sonic Mania and Sonic Frontiers. The best of all is that, although they are games from the same saga, each one offers a totally different experience. The first is a racing game, the second presents a classic platform, while in Frontiers you find a first-class adventure. Please note that all three games are included in downloadable format.

To get this Nintendo Switch OLED pack with games you will have to make a payment of 369 euros instead of the cost of 408.99 euros if there was no offer. If you take into account that with Sonic’s adventures you will already have fun for the whole family and that you can then access free games available in the Switch online service, it will be an excellent investment.

But, as we mentioned, This is not the only Nintendo Switch pack that Carrefour offers. The store also has a console lot with the same games, but with the original Switch model. In that case you will pay even less: only 319 euros. And if you want an additional game, the store also has many discounts on trendy titles like Hogwarts Legacy, which will be cheaper than usual.