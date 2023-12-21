The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G continues to be one of the most powerful smartphones that is very trendy. The mobile phones of this Korean manufacturer are always given great relevance, but with this model, in particular, they have reached really high results. The great discount that Carrefour gives is very juicy and will allow you to buy the device at one of the best prices you can imagine. Also, take note: you can pick it up in 2 hours at a chain store if you choose the Click&Collect shipping method. This way you will have it safe for Santa Claus's arrival!

Power and great performance

With the Samsung Galaxy we are already accustomed to being provided with high power and being able to carry out any type of task we can imagine. But within the Galaxy S23 range, you don't have to forget that the Ultra model is the one that is positioned at the top. And that is precisely the one we have in our hands right now and that you can get with this offer.

Its 6.8-inch screen will allow you to watch movies, series, play games and use any other type of experience with the best possible color quality. Resolution 3088 x 1440 pixels far exceeds the one that the other Galaxy S23 have, and on top of that it is accompanied by a very high quality of brightness and contrast. It is a screen that shows the effort made by Samsung to make the mobile phone a trend-setter in which its rivals want to be reflected.

The camera is also not wasted, offering a 200MP sensor, 100x space zoom and dual 10MP telephoto lens, among other important data. However, the best thing we can tell you about the camera is that the results of its improvements are noticeable the moment you start taking photos and recording videos. In particular, you'll appreciate what Samsung has done to ensure that when you use the camera in low light, you get images you never thought possible. This is achieved through the new technology implemented with which it no longer matters that there is not as much light as before when you take photos or videos. For Samsung, night photography he no longer has any secrets.

Play without limits

Another aspect that you can cover with the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G is video games. Don't be afraid to install any type of game, not even the most advanced ones that become more demanding. The manufacturer has incorporated top quality components so that your playing experience is unsurpassed. For example, it has a Vapor Cooling cooling system that ensures that the phone does not heat up and maintains an optimal temperature at all times. This will not only make the games more enjoyable, but will avoid heat problems that could affect the future performance of the phone.

Its usual price at Carrefour is 1,409 euros, but with the offer you will only have to pay 999 euros. This is the black model with 256GB internal memory and 8GB RAM. As we told you, although shipping costs are free, if you want to have it urgently you can pick it up yourself or it is also possible to pay for fast shipping so that it arrives at your home sooner for a charge of four euros. With that cost Carrefour guarantees same-day delivery, which is not bad at all considering the dates we are on.

As an alternative, and without leaving Carrefour, you may be interested in the more powerful Ultra model. You have it available at a cost of 1,199 euros with the same conditions as the previous one, providing you in this case with 512GB storage and 12GB RAM. And whatever version you get, what you will need is a good case to protect him. We like book format ones like this one because they are practical and protect much more than usual.