Carrefour Contact opens the discount competitor format in Italy. That’s where

The first opened in Italy Carrefour Contact, a new format, which has the dual objective of helping to revitalize Piazza Angilberto in Milan and reduce sales prices by 10%.making it one of the least expensive brands in the city.

“This new opening represents a further demonstration of Carrefour Italia’s constant commitment to adopting concrete measures to support families and its customers against inflation and the current economic situation” – he states Michele Stefanoni, Director of Hypermarkets, Direct Supermarkets and Cash & Carry Carrefour Italia – “A real change of direction, da Market a Contact, which will be spread over 960 m2 of surface area, without the classic promotions, such as catalogues. In fact, we want to contribute to becoming a factor of vitality and safety for the citizens who live in the neighborhood, especially in the more peripheral areas of the city and which risk an impoverishment of activities if neglected.”

READ ALSO: Isa strengthens the Food division and enters the capital of Ethica Wines

Carrefour Contact’s new strategy focuses on enhancement of the private label. The assortment has been rationalized, eliminating a large part of the national brands, increasing the presence of Carrefour products, with attention to the Simpl brand – the line of products for daily use with prices aligned with those of discount and entry level stores, with a coverage of all the main units of need.

The store has over 7,000 items in total, including packaged consumer goods, fresh and non-food.

Carrefour Contact also guarantees every day dynamism and convenience, with greater seasonality of fruit and vegetables and the discount for seniors over 60 of +10%. With this format, the company wants, in fact, to aim to become the least expensive store in the city, thanks to a simplification of the store management activities, which leads to a lower incidence of costs and the elimination of promotional flyers, with the consequent reduction in marketing costs, but also to the valorisation of the new butcher’s department and simplified return dynamics. The inauguration of the new Angilberto store contributes, together with the “Shops and Workshops in the Angilberto area” project promoted by the Municipality, to revitalizing the neighborhood that develops around Piazza Angilberto II.

Subscribe to the newsletter