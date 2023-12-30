Marvel's symbiote Carnage just replicated one of Thor's greatest achievements in the MCU.

Carnage is Marvel's most dangerous symbiote

Carnage He has proven to be one of the most powerful beings in the world. Marvel Universeespecially in the latest stories that have shown him hunting the symbiotes to become the authentic King in Black. However, of the many displays of power that have occurred during the symbiote's quest for divinity, one that stands out is the surprising execution of an important feat that Thor performed in the MCU. He God of Thunder proved to be able to withstand the heat of a star in Avengers: Endgame and now Carnage has proven capable of doing the same.

The comic Carnage #10 showed the symbiote where Marvel put it to the test with this incredible display of resistance. In a quest to become a renewed version of Knullthe story finds the Carnage symbiote gathering powers from various sources, before traveling to a forge to create his ultimate weapon. Carnage has the intention to force Drorin to create the All-Blood swordwhich would be prepared to destroy the gods themselves.

Drorin manipulated a Carnage so that it is struck by the full force of the forge, which Drorin described as the heat of a hundred stars. It certainly seems that Carnage He is finished, but surprisingly he manages to survive once again.

Carnage He is one of the strongest villains in the world. Marvel Universe, but now it is in one of its most glorious stages. No matter what the heroes have in store for him, he always seems to come back stronger than ever. in the comic Carnage #10one person took their attempt to kill him to the next level. Carnage proved to be a real threat when he attempted to forge All-Blooda powerful sword that would help him become a kind of Butcher of Gods.

Drorinthe dwarf captured to forge the All-Blood to him, she finally betrayed him, raining down the power of hundreds of stars upon Carnage. This is a moment reminiscent of one of the most incredible feats of the UCM starring Thor.

This showed Carnage surviving the same conditions that almost killed Thor. When Thor needed to create the Stormbreaker to fight Thanos, he traveled to a forge and had to allow the heat of a star to pass through him to accomplish his goal. Carnage was tricked into entering the forge and nearly died due to the extreme amount of energy that Drorin unleashed on him. Unfortunately, Carnage was able to escape certain death due to the premature arrival of Jon Shaydewho had a part of the symbiote Carnage in it. Carnage was able to use this to his advantage and escape the forge that almost caused his death. Shortly after, Carnage launched a counterattack against Drorin.

Carnage wants to become Marvel's next god and, considering the incredible feats he has been accomplishing, there is no doubt that he could achieve it soon. Carnage He has always been someone absurdly difficult to kill, but the ease with which he managed to survive something that almost killed one of the most powerful gods in Marvel It just goes to show that he is much more powerful than we think.

The comic Carnage #10 It is now available.

