Carnage plans to become a god in the Marvel Universe in his new comic series.

Among the most evil and outstanding villains that we can find in the Marvel Universe, we have none other than Cletus Kasady, also known as Carnagewho, although initially presented as an enemy of Spider-Man, over time has been able to climb the franchise and face other characters in addition to the spider hero.

An aspect that has characterized this vile character throughout his stories is the fact that Carnage He has always seen himself as a superior being or a godand although this was never more than a strange self-perception with a superiority complex on the part of the villain, his current comic series shows how this could come true.

And the villain’s current comic series has shown how this actively tries to become a god of the Marvel Universe, and, although it’s hard to believe, it could be closer than it seems. Below, we will tell you all the details about it, but you should know that this post Contains spoilers for volume #1 of the Carnage comic (2023)from Marvel Comics.

Carnage plans to become a god of the Marvel Universe, and he seems closer to achieving it than he seems

Cletus Kasady has always perceived himself as a superior being, even a god, and, while this has been nothing more than a fantasy until now, the Carnage comic series seems to be about to make this bizarre idea of ​​the villain come true.

Volume #1 of said comic series shows how Carnage continues his journey to carry out great massacres throughout the Universe, and on his journey meets Lord Librarian of the Halls of the Omniscient.

This character, Lord Librarian, questions the fact that Carnage claims to be a god, asking him: if you are a god, who prays to you? Who worships you? What is your doctrine? What were you created for? what is your purpose?. All these are questions for which Cletus does not have an answerand make him question whether he is really a god, also leading him to completely change your focus and intentions.

After being banished by the Lord Librarian, Cletus changes his focus from killing people randomly and just for the sake of it, and instead is now trying to inspire people to see the world how he sees itand that this leads them to worship him as a god, which would finally make him the god he wants and claims to be.

Although it may seem unusual, the truth is that the symbiote does not seem to be very far from achieving its goal, since it is technically immortal, coupled with the fact that it has already been worshiped as a god previously in the Marvel Universe by the Cult of Knull. , are aspects that influence and favor your goal of becoming a new deity in Marvel Comics.

In the first issue of this comic series we have seen how Cletus Kasady has become more powerful and has carried out several murders in pursuit of his goal of becoming a god, and although he does not seem to be very far from achieving it, we still have to wait for to continue this series so we can find out if Carnage will finally become a deity, or will be stopped and fail in the attempt.

