The symbiote, Carnage, is taking the Joker’s words as a reference for his actions in the new Marvel series focused on Cletus

In the dynamic world of comics, villains often evolve, adapting and changing their strategies to achieve their evil goals. A fascinating example of this is Carnage, one of the deadliest serial killers in the Marvel universe.who now appears to be learning a valuable lesson from DC Comics’ infamous Joker.

Traditionally, the symbiote has been characterized by its bloodlust and a preference for mass, indiscriminate murder. However, recent developments in its history have indicated a significant change in its approach. Inspired by the Joker’s more theatrical and flashy tactics, Carnage now seeks to not only spread terror, but also send a clear and terrifying message.. This new strategy is not only designed to instill fear, but also to attract followers, with the Spider-Man villain’s ultimate goal of achieving a kind of godhood.

The murder of the billionaire: A change of tactics

In “Carnage #1,” a work by Torunn Gronbekk, Pere Perez, Erick Arciniega and Joe Sabino, we see this change in action.. Carnage now opts for more public and meticulously planned assassinations, moving away from direct involvement. This more calculated and spectacular approach seeks not only to murder, but also to turn people into devout followers, forming what could be described as a symbiote cult.

The relationship between Carnage and Joker has been complex and full of conflict. In the 1995 DC/Marvel crossover “Spider-Man and Batman: Disordered Minds”, created by JM DeMatteis, Mark Bagley, Scott Hanna and Mark Farmer, we see how these two criminal minds interact. Despite an initial apparent mutual understanding, their fundamental differences over the art of murder soon lead to a violent confrontation. However, decades later, it seems he finally sees value in the more artistic and symbolic approach to the Joker.

Carnage’s Quest for Divinity

In his latest series, he not only seeks to instill terror, but also establish himself as a divine figure, a “god” in the collective imagination. To achieve this, he needs followers, devotees who worship him. By taking a Joker-like approach, full of theatrics and chilling messages, he seeks to appeal to these fans and cement his place in the world of crime in a way never seen before.

This turn in Carnage’s trajectory represents not only a change in his modus operandi but also an evolution in his character and ambitions. Taking a page from the Joker’s book, Carnage seeks to not only be a serial killer, but a cultural icon and almost god-like entity in the comic book universe.. With “Carnage #1” now available, fans can expect a deeper exploration of this transformation and its consequences in the Marvel Comics universe.

Carnage: An arsenal of deadly powers and abilities

Carnage, the sinister fusion between the alien symbiote and serial killer Cletus Kasady, is an entity of terrifying and versatile powers in the Marvel universe. This symbiote, a descendant of Venom, has extraordinary abilities that make it one of the most fearsome adversaries.

Superhuman strength and agility: Carnage enjoys strength and agility that far exceeds that of normal humans and, in many cases, even that of other symbiotes. This ability allows him to go toe-to-toe against some of the strongest heroes in the Marvel universe.

Regeneration and resistance: Carnage can recover from wounds that would be fatal to others, thanks to his impressive regeneration ability. This, combined with exceptional endurance, makes him nearly invulnerable in combat.

Manipulation of its shape: One of Carnage’s most distinctive abilities is the ability to manipulate his form at will. He can create deadly weapons such as blades and spears directly from his body, adapt to different environments, and sometimes change his appearance to disguise himself.

Mind control and manipulation: The symbiote can exert control over other minds, especially those that have been in contact with fragments of itself. This psychic ability allows him to manipulate and control others for his own sinister purposes.

Immunity to spider senses: A significant advantage of Carnage is his immunity to Spider-Man’s “spider-sense”, allowing him to attack by surprise without being detected.

The combination of these abilities makes Carnage a nearly unstoppable threat. His unpredictable nature, thirst for violence, and extraordinary powers make him one of the most dangerous and memorable villains in the Marvel universe. These abilities, added to his recent strategic shift inspired by the Joker, make Carnage an even more fascinating and dangerous character in the world of comics.