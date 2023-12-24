The most powerful version of Carnage teamed up with Iron Man's incredible technology.

Although Cletus Kasady was the main host of Carnage, was not always with the symbiote. In a story, Cletus Kasady replaced Carnage with a new shape created from the building of Stark Industries. Marvel has always surprised us with incredible villains who have even made the leap to the big screen, like Thanos or Kang, but Cletus Kasady He is one of the most bloodthirsty. Even without the powers provided by the Carnage symbiote, Cletus has managed to be a great threat to the heroes of Marvel. When Cletus decided to prove that he didn't need Carnage to assert himself, he used the Extrembiote to join the technology of Iron Man.

in the comic Carnage #13Cletus Kasady recovers from an injury that was caused by an inexperienced Miles Moralespopular Spider-Man linked to the Ultimate Universe. Cletus knew that he needed an upgrade to become even stronger, so he forced the scientists working on Stark Industries to merge it with a giant armor that makes him not need Carnage.

Later, Cletus He proved to be able to merge with the entire building through the use of his Extrembiote, allowing him to take over the city of NY without anyone being able to do anything. This caused massive chaos and even allowed Carnage to harness all the energy supporting the city, allowing him to control the civilians, driving them crazy just for his own enjoyment.

We often refer to Carnage like an alien symbiote that comes from Klyntar, but this story showed that he could become incredibly powerful. There is also a widespread myth that the symbiote is unable to separate from itself. Cletus Kasady. However, the two have had disagreements in the past. When Carnage left to become a god, Cletus he was left alone with him Extrembiote, iron man armor fusion which showed the definitive form of Carnage. The story showed Cletus' attempt to make his way as a villain without having to resort to the symbiote, with huge negative consequences for NY.

Cletus gained access to every piece of technology in New York that had been manufactured by Stark Industries. In this way, Cletus shows that he does not need the symbiote. Carnage. Cletus Kasady has caused several attacks throughout the Marvel Universe, particularly after the Maximum Carnage event. Using the technology of Extrembiote y Tony StarkCletus Kasady showed why he is one of the most dangerous villains in the Marvel Universe.

The comic Carnage #13 It is now available.

