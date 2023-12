Carlos Rivera has been one of the great guests of the night. The artist has sung alongside Elsa, the talent of Luis Fonsi's team who opts to win La Voz 2023.

The artist and the talent have sung Para ti, a song by Carlos Rivera with which they have conquered the public and the spectators.

The two have combined their voices very well and have shown a lot of complicity on stage with this topic. This has been his performance!