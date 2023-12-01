Carlos Koplowitz continues to ask for justice months after he went live on ‘And Now Sonsoles’ to explain that he has not seen anything of the great family inheritance, despite the fact that his sisters are two of the richest women in our country, Esther and Alicia Koplowitz.

The son of Albertina Rangel and Ernesto Koplowitz has announced that, because he has not found any solution, he has taken his case to the UN.

The case of Carlos Koplowitz

The businessman Ernesto Koplowitz did not recognize Carlos Koplowitz as his son when he died in an accident in 1962. However, 30 years later it was possible to compare with a paternity test that he was his descendant with 88% probability, although until 2013 the Spanish justice system did not He recognized him as his legitimate son.

Carlos had achieved his first battle, having his family’s surname, but now he is fighting to receive his share of the inheritance.

The total was quantified at about 40 million dollars, and 3 years after the father’s death it was distributed among the four brothers. Carlos, not being recognized, received nothing.

The key to winning this battle is that both he and his mother received letters from their father and, therefore, family life existed. However, in Spain the law does not include the right to inherit if the parents died without previously recognizing their child.