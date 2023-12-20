The 145th episode of #atuttogas, online on moto.it and on the main podcast platforms starting from 9am on Sunday 24 December, is dedicated to the predictions of Carlo Pernat, protagonist on moto.it, three times a year, of “ Belin, I told you.” A decidedly crackling episode

December 20, 2023

Belin, I told you it is now a traditional event for Moto.it: three times a year – at the beginning, middle and end of the championship – Carletto Pernat is unbalanced in his predictions, even the most complicated ones, with the usual frankness. In this episode, Pernat looks back at some right and wrong predictions for 2023, but not only that: we also talk about driver salaries.

In the third and final episode we talk about:

Aprilia Bastianini Bagnaia Arbolino Marquez, Ducati and Honda 2025 contracts Concessions Brivio Riders' earnings

All Pernat's predictions and evaluations in the 145th episode of #atuttogas, online on Moto.it and on the main podcast platforms starting from 9 am on Sunday 24 December.

See you next week for a new episode of #atuttogas.