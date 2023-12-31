The Giallorossi striker has found himself and is now preparing to meet the Goddess in the city where he grew up: “As a child I wore the Nerazzurri shirt with my name and number 9 written on it”

“Goosebumps”. In the 1990s, Robert Lawrence Stine called this his series of horror books for children, destined to travel around the world and sell over 400 million copies. Nothing to do with football, apart from that skin of goosebumps that both Stine's stories and certain plays are capable of provoking. Since he arrived in Lecce, Roberto Piccoli has already given enough thrills: three decisive goals, of which two at the end, without counting the one from potential 3-2 then canceled by VAR in the match against Milan. A specialist in the Cesarini zone and in wild runs under the curve of his fans, this weekend Roberto will be the first to have to deal with his emotions: he will play against Lecce at Atalanta, where he has already scored in his time at Spezia. A former Nerazzurri fan and still owned by the Bergamo club, the Bergamo match will be a special challenge for him.