The Houthi militia often attacks merchant ships with ties to Israel. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – A cargo ship was attacked by missiles launched from Houthi territory, a Shiite militant group in Yemen. There were no casualties in the attack.

Citing two unnamed US defense officials, the Reuters news agency reported that the missile was fired from Houthi-controlled Yemeni territory.

The attack – which caused fires and damage, but no casualties, according to Reuters – occurred about 60 nautical miles (111 km) north of Bab al-Mandeb, a narrow strait connecting the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden, one of the deadliest straits in the world .

“The US Navy destroyer Mason is on site and providing assistance,” the officials told Reuters.

Then, according to TRT World, the attack on the ship occurred when threats increased from Yemen’s Houthi rebels to commercial shipping in the region due to Israel’s war in besieged Gaza.

The Houthi group did not immediately claim responsibility for the attack, although rebel military spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree said a major announcement would come from them in the coming hours.

Private intelligence firms Ambrey and Dryad Global confirmed the attack occurred near the crucial Bab al-Mandeb Strait that separates East Africa from the Arabian Peninsula, but said they had no other details.

The attack on the STINDA motor carrier occurred about 60 nautical miles north of the Bab al Mandab Strait, one of the officials said. The US Navy destroyer Mason was on the scene and providing assistance, officials said. It is not yet clear whether STINDA has ties to Israel or is heading to an Israeli port.

