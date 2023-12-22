Giorgia Favaro new CEO of McDonald's Italia

Starting from January 15th, McDonald's Italia will welcome Giorgia Favaro as new CEO, taking the baton from Dario Baroni. Baroni, who has led the company since 2021, will now take on the role of Iombu senior vice president, overseeing 11 European nations, including Italy.

Favaro began her career at McDonald's in 2017, rising to key positions until she became marketing director for Italy and subsequently coordinated the marketing strategies of 12 European countries. After a recent experience as field director for the southern area in Italy, she has further expanded her skills in the operational field. Her career includes significant experience in companies such as Procter & Gamble, Reckitt Benckiser, Danone and Vodafone.

Regarding his new role, Favaro declared: “Being at the helm of McDonald's Italia is a great honor. We are among the countries with the highest growth and development rates in the world and the next few years will be very important to consolidate these records, evolve and innovate further”. With a consolidated presence of 37 years in Italy, McDonald's currently has over 680 restaurants nationwide, of which 90% operated in franchising. These restaurants employ 32 thousand people, serving 1.2 million customers daily.

READ ALSO: McDonald's after 10:30 in the morning? Better to avoid it! The revelation. VIDEO

Subscribe to the newsletter