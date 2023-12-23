RedBird's number one writes to the Rossoneri world for Christmas: “You can't win championships with money alone, to be successful you need intelligence, creativity and discipline. And we want to win for a long time”

Vices (some), virtues (more than a few) and a robust awareness. On everything that the Rossoneri world represents, on the mistakes not to be repeated but also – and above all – on everything that can be expected from the future. Gerry Cardinale leaves a message for these Christmas and end-of-year holidays that practically affects the entire life of the club. Aimed at the entire AC Milan universe: managers, members, fans. As the incipit of the letter explains well: “Dear Rossoneri all”.

Ritual greetings initially, of course, but after a few words we already get to the heart of things: “The first part of our sports season so far has had its fair share of positive aspects as well as challenges. As we enter the winter break, we are still competing for the top of Serie A and, despite not having made it through to the Champions League, our objective is now to advance to the Europa League. Like all of you, I am not satisfied with our current position in Serie A or the Champions League, but I know from my decades in sport that athletic competition is a marathon, not a sprint, and that continuity and consistency are virtues.” A framework consistent with a property which, by its nature, alongside the analysis of beautiful things, necessarily underlines those which present critical issues. “Since we took ownership of AC Milan more than a year ago, we have sought to find the right balance between the immediacy of victory and the creation of the foundations that will ensure a return to the legacy of champions that AC Milan achieved long before of our ownership. Sport and European football are full of emotion, but emotion cannot prevail for those who, like us, have the responsibility of making decisions that combine the immediacy of victory with the construction of the foundations that will guarantee the return to the heritage of trophies that Milan had won long before our arrival.”

So: think with your head, without listening to your gut. “All of us in this team want the same thing: to win, to be number one, to be champions of Italy and champions of Europe. There is no ambiguity in this and it is not possible to settle for anything less. But European football today it has never been so competitive, with more money – individual, institutional, sovereign – chasing trophies with never certain outcome. But you can't win championships with money alone. To be successful, both in the short term but also, above all, In the long term, we should focus on spending smarter, more creative and more disciplined than our competitors. Therefore, during the holiday break all of us at AC Milan will reflect with full awareness on what we have done well and, above all, on what we didn't do well and what we need to improve. We will take our urgency to improve and blend it with thoughtful, methodical analysis that balances change with building the foundation. Our goal is not to win every now and then, but to win consistently and long. This is what our fans, our players and our coaching staff expect from ownership, and this is what we will give them. I want to thank our loyal and unwavering fans for their continued support and constant drive. Forza Milan, always!”.

