Cardinal Angelo Becciu, former prefect of the Congregation for the Causes of Saints and former substitute for General Affairs of the Secretariat of State (the most important governing body of the Catholic Church), was sentenced at first instance to five years and six months of imprisonment and perpetual disqualification from holding public office by the court of first instance of the Vatican City. Becciu was convicted of embezzlement (i.e. appropriation of public money), in a complex case which involved the management of Vatican funds which Becciu and others, according to the sentence, would have used illicitly or to pursue their own interests.

What Cardinal Becciu involved was an unprecedented trial: it was the first time, in modern times, that a cardinal was judged by a tribunal made up of lay people and not other cardinals. It is also by far the most complex trial for the Vatican judicial system in recent times. The proceedings began on 27 July 2021 and there were 86 hearings, which in some periods took place even five or six times a month: it involved 10 people, including Becciu, and four companies, accused in total of 49 counts of accusation. The cardinal has always declared himself innocent, claiming to have been defrauded by the people he had trusted. His lawyers have already announced that he will appeal.

The case is considered the biggest financial scandal in the Vatican's recent history. Becciu's initial charges were embezzlement, abuse of office and subornation, that is, offering money to a witness to manipulate his testimony. Accused along with him were people belonging to the clergy and members of the lay staff of the secretariat of state, managerial figures of the Financial Information Authority (the Vatican anti-money laundering authority) and some external figures from the world of international finance.

The crimes for which Becciu was convicted are three, and date back to the times when the cardinal was one of the main managers of the Vatican secretariat of state. The first, for embezzlement, concerns the purchase of a building in London by the Secretariat of State: it is the case that started the whole process. The other two concern other investments made by the secretariat of state, which according to the court are illicit.

The first conviction concerns the purchase of a building in Sloane Avenue, London, paid for much more than its actual value: in 2014 the Vatican secretariat of state had purchased the London building from the financier Raffaele Mincione (another of the defendants) for 230 million pounds, but Mincione had previously paid 120 million for him.

The complicated story of the purchase of this building in London, which Pope Francis himself had defined as “strange due to the contents, forms and times chosen”, then triggered the rest of the investigations into the improper investments of the secretariat of state which, according to the prosecution, would have been directed by Becciu.

The hypothesis was that Becciu had made or covered up suspicious investments using money from Peter's Pence, i.e. the fund made up of small and large donations that the faithful entrust to the Pope (but in reality to the Vatican secretariat of state) to be redistributed in works of charity. Before being used for this type of action, this money is usually invested in joint-stock companies and in various types of activities to make it more profitable. The proceeds are then used to finance charitable works decided directly by the Pope or for Vatican finances.

According to the court, however, when Becciu was head of the Vatican secretariat of state, many of the investments were actually linked to crimes such as fraud and corruption, and were carried out without the supervision of the Vatican anti-money laundering authority.

Many transactions had been made involving banks and companies in countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Luxembourg, Slovenia and Switzerland, and had ultimately caused the Church to lose several million euros.

The second conviction, again for embezzlement, concerns the fact that under Becciu the secretariat of state would have transferred money and granted contracts to companies or charitable organizations controlled by his brothers in Sardinia, where the funds according to the accusation were «widely used for different from the charitable ones for which they were intended”.

The third conviction concerns the transfers made in favor of Cecilia Marogna, a self-styled intelligence expert who was hired as part of a secret project to contribute to the release of a nun kidnapped in Mali. According to the court, however, this motivation was non-existent. Between 2018 and 2019 Marogna (who was among the defendants and was sentenced to three years in prison) received 575 thousand euros from the secretariat of state, which were partly paid to a company she founded in Slovenia and partly received in cash. During the trial, Italian police said Marogna had spent much of the money for personal use, including buying expensive clothes and visits to spas.

A trial of this type against a cardinal was possible thanks to the fact that Pope Francis, on 30 April 2021, with a Motu Proprio (a decision taken on his own initiative) had established that cardinals and bishops could also be tried by the ordinary court , composed of lay judges. This could only happen after the assent of the Pope himself, and in Becciu's case it had arrived in mid-June of the same year. In September the Pope had also revoked Becciu's position as prefect of the Congregation of Saints, an unprecedented punishment.

