A November 2023 growth in car market it was limited to 6% afterwards thirteen growths double-digit figures lasting from August 2022 to October 2023. Overall, from January to November 2023, registrations came close to 12 million units, not enough to recover ground on 2019 in the pre-crisis period. In fact, if compared with the first months of Covid, the car market in 2023 has lost its share 18.9% of registrations.

Cars sold in Europe November 2023

In November, vehicle registrations recorded an increase of 6.0%, reaching 1,075,756 units compared to 1,014,921 in November 2022. In the first 11 months of the year, total registrations were 11.799.842 compared to 10,203,146 in the same period in 2022, highlighting a 15.6% increase. The growth that began in 2022 was generated by a accumulation of orders of cars that could not be produced due to the lack of components, especially microchipdue to factors such as the war in Ukraine.

Car sales performance in Europe in November 2023

This large order book fueled the recovery, but now it is running out without receiving new orders. This is mainly due to the effect ofincrease in inflationwhich has greatly influenced the automotive industry with price increases very significant, for example in Italy with an increase of 34,3% between 2019 and 2022.

Car sales Italy, Germany, France, United Kingdom and Spain

Among the five major markets, theItalia in November it recorded the most significant growth, with an increase of +16,2% it's a +20.0% in the first 11 months. The France scored a +14,0% in November and a +16,2% in the first 11 months, the United Kingdom +9.5% in November e +18,6% in the first 11 months, the Spain +7,0% in November and +17,3% in the first 11 months, while Germany recorded a -5,7% in November and a +11,4% in the first 11 months.

Car sales data in Italy in November 2023

The most important market, Germany, suffered a decline of 5.7% essentially due to the collapse in sales of electric cars (-22.5%) and plug-in hybrids (-59.3%).

Electric car sales in Europe

In this context, registrations of electric cars in Western Europe in the January-November period were 1.813.941 with growth over the previous year 39,7% and a share of total registrations that went from 12.7% in 2022 to 15.4% from 2023. Electric mobility is struggling to establish itself more in Italy, where in November the share of cars on tap rose to 9,7%composed of 5.6% of BEVs and from 4.1% of PHEVs.

The gap with Germany, which recorded 7.4% for PHEVs and 18.3% for BEVs, remained wide, despite a slight recovery compared to October. However, Germany suffered a 4% decrease compared to November 2022 due to the exclusion of legal entities from the incentives starting from September.

Electric car sales in Europe reached a share of 15.4%

Even towards France (BEV 20,2% e PHEV 9,5%), United Kingdom (BEV 15,6% e PHEV 10,1%), e Spain (BEV 7.7% and PHEV 7.0%), Italy maintained a significant gap. Over the 11 months, Italy maintained the final position with the BEV at 4.1% not PHEV al 4,4%. Germany recorded BEVs at 18.0% and PHEVs at 6.1%, followed by France, the UK and Spain with similar percentages for BEVs and PHEVs.

Sales of petrol and diesel cars

In November 2023, the car market a gas of the EU is grew by 4.2%despite a constant decrease in market share, which stood at 32,7% last month. Key countries such as Italy (+20.2%) and Germany (+12.5%) recorded significant increases in sales, contributing to this overall growth. This resulted in a cumulative volume of 3.5 million units soldreflecting an increase of 11.1% and a 35.7% market share in the period of eleven months.

The shares of petrol and diesel cars in Europe are 32.7% and 12.2% respectively

On the contrary, the market for car diesel of the EU continued its downward trend in November, with a contraction of 10,3%. This decline was observed in most of the bloc's markets, including the four largest: France (-28.3%), Spain (-22.8%), Italy (-7.4%) and Germany (-1%). Despite this overall decline, sales of diesel cars have grown in some Central and Eastern European markets, such as Poland (+13.8%). In November, diesel cars accounted for one 12.2% market sharedown 14.5% in the same month last year.

Who sold the most in Europe

In November, the group Stellar he registered 160,499 vehicles in Europe, recording a 2.8% drop compared to the same month of 2022. Opel/Vauxhall (+9,7%), Jeep (+23,1%), Alfa Romeo (+23,8%) e Lancia (+10,2%) have shown positive results, while Peugeot (-8%), Fiat (-13%), Citroën (-3.1%), DS (-36.8%) and Maserati (-33.4%) have seen a decline.

Il Volkswagen group saw an increase in registrations of 9.2%, reaching 277,906 units. Audi (+2.4%), Skoda (+35.6%), Seat (+24.3%) and Cupra (+38.1%) they obtained increases, while Volkswagen (-1%), Porsche (-13.5%) and the luxury hub with Bentley e Lamborghini (-5,5%) showed negative signs.

In the premium segment, the BMW group has registered 86,879 cars (+11.2%)with BMW up 15.6% and Mini down 3.7%. Mercedes-Benz he scored 62,255 registrations with an increase of 8%, thanks to +7.9% of the Mercedes brand and +10.4% of Smart.

The Volkswagen Group with 277,906 units is the most sold in Europe in November 2023

For the gruppo Renaultthe 102,312 registrations represented an increase of 6.5%, with improvements for Renault (+5.5%), Dacia (+7.6%) e Alpine (+21,3%). The Ford recorded a drop of 15.1% (38,946 license plates), while Volvo showed a increase of 2.9% (26,428).The Jaguar Land Rover has sold 12,815 vehicleswith an increase of 39%, thanks to Land Rover (+36.5%) and Jaguar (+51.7%). Tesla has seen a 12.9% increase with 36,149 registrations.

The group Hyundai-Kia he registered 89,076 carsshowing an increase of 6.4%. Toyota recorded a 7% drop (68,363 registrations), while Nissan grew by 11.8% (24,854 units registered). Mazda finally it marked an increase of 21,2% (14.795), 27% Suzuki (15.782), Honda by 4.8% (5.473) e Mitsubishi del 20,4% (4.827).

Read also:

– European sales data as of November 2023

– Best-selling cars in Italy in 2023

– Best-selling electric cars in Italy in 2023

– Best-selling hybrid cars in Italy in 2023

– Survey which car would you buy today?

– What do you think? Drop by the FORUM discussions!

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK