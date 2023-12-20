Cars, +6.7% sales in the EU in November: +15.7% since the beginning of the year

In November the EU car market it grew by 6.7%. He communicates it l'Acea, noting that “despite a relatively low baseline, solid growth persisted, marking the sixteenth consecutive month of expansion.” Strong gains for Italy (+16.2%) and France (+14%), while the German automotive market recorded a contraction of 5.7% compared to November 2022.

READ ALSO: Energy, towards biofuels and nuclear power: the Houthis the viaticum to accelerate

Eleven months into 2023, new car registrations have increased by a significant 15.7%, reaching almost ten million units. With the exception of Hungary, all EU markets grew over the period. The four largest markets in particular contributed to this trend: Italia (+20%), Spain (+17,3%), France (+16,2%) e Germania (+11,4%).

Stellantis, -2.8% in Europe in November

Il Stellantis group registered in November in the EU plus EFTA area and the United Kingdom – according to the calculations of Dataforce – 160,499 cars, 2.8% less than the same month in 2022. The market share decreased from 16.3% to 14.9%. In the eleven months the group's registrations were 1,992,352, 5.3% more than the same period last year, with a market share of 16.9% compared to 18.6%.

Subscribe to the newsletter