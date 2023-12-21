The cleaning of car plastics requires a specific product that also brightens up their appearance as they are subject to wear and tear caused exposure to rain, sun and other atmospheric agents such as smog. These elements especially damage the external plastics, particularly those of the bumpers, fascias and window frames, requiring constant care and long-term protection. Even the internal ones, even if less exposed, require care that preserves their integrity.

Product for cleaning (and renewing) car plastics

Among the products for cleaning car plastics there are those from linea Mafra and in particular Diamant Plast Dressing Pro Refillavailable in 4500ml format, which is specific for treating both the internal and external surfaces of the car made in vinyl, rubber and plastic.

Diamant Plast Dressing Pro, in the 4,500 ml pack, product for cleaning car plastics

Can be used on dashboards, door panels, exterior trim, moldings, tires, wheel arches, engine compartment plastics and other similar areas.

Diamant Plast Dressing Pro Refill Mafra

The formulation of Diamant Plast Dressing Pro Refill contains a combination of wax based Carnauba e hydrophobic polymerswhich guarantee superior shine and create a transparent protective barrier against UV rayspreventing the accumulation of dirt and dust and slowing down the premature aging of plastics.

The characteristics of the Diamant Plast Dressing Pro product for cleaning car plastics

This product is quick and easy to use, as it levels automatically, giving the treated surfaces a uniform shiny appearance that lasts for weeks. It dries quickly, leaves no oily residue and does not cause whitening of the plastic parts, also leaving a pleasant scent.

How to use

For optimal results, Diamant Plast Dressing Pro is applied evenly on the surface to be treated with light splashes and to one distance of approximately 20 cm.

Diamant Plast Dressing Pro, come funziona VIDEO

Next, you use a dry microfibre cloth and clean to distribute the product in uniform way and remove any excess. It's important avoid excessive application as the product is concentrated and moderate use ensures the best results.

Price, how much does the plastic cleaning product cost

Diamant Plast Dressing Pro for cleaning car plastic is available in the convenient spray bottle 750 ml at the cost of 11 euroor in the savings pack from 4.500 ml at the price of 43,70 euro. Both packs can be purchased on the Mafra shop portal.

Diamant Plast Dressing Pro, in the 750 ml package

