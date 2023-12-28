Not only does parking become more expensive, so does your car insurance…

Basically this article is repetitive. You just need to change a few words and you're back. Because everything is becoming more expensive, including your car insurance. In fact, it has increased considerably on average.

Between January and December 2023, the average car insurance premium increased by 7.9 percent. The increase then amounts to an average amount of 60 euros per year. And that's easily 4 hours of parking in a garage in the capital…

You now pay an average of 849.96 euros per year in premium for car insurance. At the beginning of the year that was still 792 euros. In 2022, you would spend an average of 744 euros per year on insurance. That's quite a lot of money actually…

The increase is obviously due to inflation, but also to increased crime. About 1% more cars were stolen and that contributed to the increase, according to the insurers.

In addition, more damages are being claimed and for higher amounts. Cars are becoming more and more expensive and this also applies to the costs of damage repair. Ergo, you pay a lot for your car insurance.

