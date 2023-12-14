The General Management of Motorisation with the Prot. Circular No. 33287 of 7 November 2023, announced changes in the inspection procedures of M1, M2, N1 <3.5t vehicles during the vehicle inspection phases: new technical checks are arriving with electronic diagnosis tools, the Scantool OBD which will be connected to the porta OBD through which a series of data stored in the control unit. These important innovations, in force from 2024aim to counteract the fraud related to counterfeit kilometers and to identify efficiency and safety problems easily detectable by on-board diagnostics.

Car inspection with OBD

The ministerial review of light vehicles in categories M1 (cars, vans and minibuses)M2 (buses, minibuses) and N1 (trucks and vans) <3.5t made the so-called test mandatory Scantool OBD (On-Board Diagnostics) from 24 February 2024. This procedure uses advanced diagnostic tools to examine the vehicle's electronic control system, detecting anomalies or malfunctions in the OBD system.

What is read and checked through diagnosis Scantool OBD with MCTCNet2 protocols

KM travelled

VIN chassis number stored in the control unit

Fuel consumption reading from the OBFCM control unit

Engine warning light fault

The values ​​of the kilometers recorded and the chassis number will not be shown but only reported if they are not consistent and will not be decisive for the outcome of the inspection, but any discrepancies must be noted by the technician on the final report. The reading of fuel consumption will be carried out for statistical purposes only and does not affect the outcome of the inspection.

The main objectives of the introduction of data reading from OBD are aimed at:

Road Safety: identify potential technical problems to prevent sudden failures and reduce the risk of road accidents due to mechanical defects.

Emissions Control: evaluate and ensure that vehicles comply with anti-pollution standards, helping to reduce environmental impact.

Preventive maintenance: Encourage preventative maintenance, allowing vehicle owners to identify and resolve problems early, avoiding high costs for long-term repairs.

How OBD testing works

During the ministerial audit, the audit inspector uses the Scantool OBD to perform the test. This device connects to the vehicle's OBD interface to read the data provided by the electronic control system. Any anomalies identified are recorded and evaluated according to specific regulations. It is possible that some tools already in use will be updated with new features, such as the possibility of acting as an OBD tachometer.

The new regulations on car inspections are in force from 2024. To adapt i testing centers must meet the following deadlines:

PCP and PCS Software Update by January 31, 2024: software updates will be available January 1, 2024, and fulfillment must be completed by January 31, 2024.

OBD Tool Equipment from February 24, 2024: the inspection centers will have to equip themselves with a suitable and approved OBD instrument from 24 February 2024. The purchase or update can be carried out at the same time as the first calibration deadline for the other instruments.

MOT to be repeated with error engine light on?

Vehicle inspection M1, M2, N1 <3.5t registered from 1 September 2009 (Euro 5-6) will introduce a new control based on the reading of stored errors: if the check engine light (MIL) remains on, the inspection will not be considered “to be repeated”. Basically, if a car being serviced has the MIL light on and it doesn't turn off as expected, will receive a irregular outcome, as is already the case in many cases, although the MIL light is often ignored during previous reviews.

Check km stored on the car inspection control unit

The new procedure provides for the control of kilometers stored by the control unit to combat fraud. In fact, the OBD test serves to detect any discrepancies between kilometers traveled and VIN stored in the control unit compared to the values ​​detected by the Technical Inspector on the vehicle and on the documents. However, these discrepancies do not currently lead to failure. The reading of VIN/km values, which are not displayed but only reported if not consistentdoes not currently determine the outcome, but any differences must be explained by the technician in the audit report.

Consumption and emissions recorded during the car inspection

OBD being overhauled on vehicles M1, M2, N1 <3.5t registered from 1 January 2021 check the statistical data of fuel consumption, with this test. However, this communication is optional and the customer can object. In case of oppositionthe refusal is only noted on the test report. An irregular outcome is not expected to the review if you object to the consumption reading.

The new procedure also collects data on the car's actual km, consumption and emissions

This test is used to verify thereal efficiency of cars in circulation even after approval, considering the real conditions of use.

Updating of the testing centre, software and instrumentation

Inspection workshops must adapt their equipment and software, following the new procedures described in the following paragraphs.

By January 31, 2024, Control Centers are required to update software PCPrenotazione e PCStazione to remain compliant. After February 1, 2024, non-updated Centers will no longer be able to perform reviews.

PCP and PCS Software Update by January 31, 2024: Software updates will be available January 1, 2024 and must be completed by January 31, 2024.

OBD Tool supplied from 24 February 2024: MOT centers must have an appropriate and approved OBD tool from February 24, 2024. The purchase or update can be made at the same time as the first calibration deadline of the other instruments.

Furthermore, starting from February 24, 2024, it is mandatory for Control Centers to use the new Scantool OBD for vehicle inspection. They must provide the technical data sheet and connection diagram to the relevant UMC within 30 days of installation, or update existing tachometers before the deadline for metrological verification of the equipment in use.

Examples of technical operations during inspection, case in which the vehicle category is one of M1, M2 or N1 and the registration date is after 1 September 2009

Technical operations during the overhaul of an electric vehicle

