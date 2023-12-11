Genis-Vell has undergone a terrible transformation in a recent Marvel comic.

Although many fans of the franchise do not know it, in Marvel Comics, the Captain Marvel character of Carol Danvers that we all know, He was actually originally a man, and was known as Captain Marvel. or Mar-Vell. Introduced in volume #12 of the Marvel Super-Heroes comic (1967), he was introduced as a Kree warrior who came as a spy to Earth, and was eventually succeeded as Captain Marvel by Carol Danvers.

In more recent Marvel Comics stories, the hero is revealed to have a son, who is introduced joining a powerful team of heroes in Warlock: Rebirth, and undergoing a rather unpleasant transformation in recently released comic series, Captain Marvel.

And, after having been killed by Captain Marvel’s new villain and rival, Omen, he has apparently been turned into a kind of zombie that is under the control of it, facing Captain Marvel in the most recent volume of the aforementioned comic. Below, we will tell you all the details about it, but you should know that this post Contains spoilers for volume #2 of the Captain Marvel comic (2023)from Marvel Comics.

Genis-Vell, son of Captain Marvel, has undergone a horrible transformation in a recent comic

The recent Captain Marvel comic series showed the reappearance of Genis-Vell in its first issue, where the hero faces the villain Omenwho wants to get the Nega-Bands that he wears on his wrists.

This battle ended with Omen cutting off his hands with the bands, and subsequently sticking a spear into his chest, killing him. The villain, however, cannot keep the Nega-Bands, since they were taken by Yuna Yang, Captain Marvel’s new partner, who, by using the bands, has created a bond with the heroine.

After being defeated, it is shown how at the end of the first issue Omen uses his magic to revive Genis-Vell, and use him as his puppet. to face Captain Marvel in the next volume of the series.

In the second number, the now zombified Genis-Vell is tasked with recovering the Nega-Bandsso he attacks Yuna Yang’s university, causing great chaos until Captain Marvel appears to save the day, fighting the zombie version of Genis-Vell, who is controlled by Omen.

At a certain point in the fight, Omen decides that he wants to be part of the show, replacing Genis-Vell, and appearing in an unconventional and quite disturbing way: emerging through the hole he made in Genis-Vell’s chest when he murdered him.

This, without a doubt, It is a completely disgusting and terrifying transformationsince, no matter how hard she tries, there is nothing Carol can do or say to try to reach Genis-Vell while she is in that state, and, analyzing the situation, so far There doesn’t seem to be a way to turn the hero back to normal..

We just have to wait for this story to continue to be able to discover what will happen now with Yuna Yang and Captain Marvel, the Nega-Bands, and, furthermore, if it is possible for Genis-Vell to return to normal and will likely ally Captain Marvel and Yuna in their fight to stop Omen.

