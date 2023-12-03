Suara.com – A Vietnamese citizen named Nguyen Hoang Giau was officially named a suspect because he was involved in an illegal fishing case. The captain of the KG 932 ship resisted by trying to escape from pursuing officers in the waters of North Natuna, Riau Islands Province.

“Investigators named the ship’s captain, Nguyen Hoang Giau, as the captain of the suspect KG 932 ship. The perpetrator was identified as a suspect in illegal fishing whose fish were to be sold in Vietnam,” said Head of Sub-Directorate for Air Patrol, Ditpolairud Baharkam Polri, Kombes Dadan, quoted from BetweenSunday (3/12/2023).

He said that the determination of the suspect was based on the results of the investigation conducted by investigators.

Currently, the Vietnamese-flagged fishing boat and the suspect have been taken to Batam for further handling of the case.

He said KIA KG 932 was arrested by KP Bisma-8001 personnel on Sunday (26/11).

“KP Bisma-8001 with ship commander AKBP Darsuki on Sunday captured a Vietnamese-flagged KIA with 20 crew members in North Natuna waters,” he said.

During the arrest, police found a homemade revolver type firearm with 6 bullets.

He said that when he was about to be arrested, the crew of the KG 932 ship resisted, resulting in a chase with the officers.

“During the arrest there was resistance and they chased each other, but there was no resistance using firearms. Maybe we saw that we had more weapons,” said Kombes Dadan.

He said that based on the results of the KP Bisma-8001 inspection, the Vietnamese-flagged KIA was found to be fishing in the North Natuna waters without being equipped with documents as regulated by the Indonesian government.

“After an inspection, the homemade revolver belonged to the ship’s captain. The fishing vessel also did not have valid documents such as SIPI and SIUP to catch fish in Indonesian waters,” he said.

Based on the results of the inspection, it is known that the ship has been active in Indonesian waters for the last 10 years.

“If the 55 ton capacity ship is calculated, state losses reach IDR 264 billion over the last 10 years. Apart from that, their activities also have an impact on local Indonesian fishermen,” he said.

In that case, the police confiscated the ship KG 932 TS with a capacity of 120 GT, one pear trawl net, one ton of mixed fish, 1 homemade firearm and 6 bullets.

For his actions, the ship’s captain, Nguyen Hoang Giau, was charged under the fisheries law, facing a maximum prison sentence of 8 years and a fine of IDR 1.5 billion.

“We are still investigating the ownership of firearms and bullets. The handling of fisheries cases has been delegated to PSDKP Batam,” said Kombes Dadan. (Between)