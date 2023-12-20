Captain America discovers that his brother has returned to become his worst enemy.

Although he may seem like a solitary character who only hangs out with other Marvel characters, Steve Rogers will meet his brother again in Marvel continuitywhen Captain America faces a Grant Rogers who has just been reborn. However, there will be no love for him Captain Americagiven that Grant Now he is not only a villain but the fighter who managed to break his arm without even flinching, humiliating Steve Rogers in battle like few others before him. in the comic Uncanny Avengers #5 the surprise revelation occurs that shows who it is Hydra Supreme: a brother of Steve Rogers.

This brother idea was conceived when history was rewritten using a Cosmic Cube, one of the most powerful weapons in the Marvel Universe. making Captain America a traitor working for Hydra during the era of the Second World War. This version of Steve Rogerspreviously thought completely dead, has returned as a powerful ally of the anti-mutant group Orchisand in this issue it has adopted a new name that should sound a little more familiar to us.

The name Grant Rogers has a strange history Captain America, but it also helps distinguish this new character as the brother Steve Rogers never wishes he had. Now we know that becoming the Captain Krakoa it was idea of Grantand that he is using his alliance with Orchis to forge his own identity in a world that thinks of him as a fake Steve Rogerswhen in fact he is the original.

Details about Steve Rogers' family They have always been somewhat strange. Marvel showed that Captain America had a brother, Mike Rogerswho died in Pearl Harbor. This added complications to Rogers' timeline, making it difficult to explain the motives behind his origin. A new story changed all this by causing Captain America to have false memories if he were ever captured by the enemy.

The recollections came from a diplomat with two sons, Mike and Grant, which were also used to explain inconsistencies with Steve Rogers' statements. Now, Captain America finally has a brother in Marvel canonone he is currently fighting to stay alive and lock away forever.

The comic Uncanny Avengers #5 It is now available.

