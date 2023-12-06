Captain America’s shield merges with Doctor Strange’s Eye of Agamotto.

He Captain America has received a major upgrade with a power of mystical origin, as Doctor Strange has enhanced his unbreakable shield with new magical power. The change will occur in early 2024, when Captain America fights one of Marvel’s most powerful villains: the demonic Emissary. The comic Captain America #6Marvel confirms that, when Steve Rogers’ strength is not enough to defeat the Emissary, Doctor Strange will improve his adamantium shield. The preview teases a shield fused with the Sorcerer Supreme’s Eye of Agamotto.

Cavenaugh is the new character that embodies the power of the entity of The Emisario. He is a deadly assassin who also possesses enhanced strength and stamina. In emergency situations, he can also wake up Asmoday’s powers, which gives him the ability to burn people alive. The Emissary has knowledge of several spells, including the ability to create a spiritual cage in which victims are trapped forever as ghosts, prolonging his suffering until eternity.

Unlike its counterpart in the UCMhe Ojo de Agamotto of the Doctor Strange does not contain an Infinity Stone in the comics. Instead, it is the transformed eye of an ancient sorcerer, allowing the user to dispel illusions and see the truth from different perspectives. He Ojo de Agamotto can also weaken evil beings and project a force field, which could give the Captain America the advantage you need to fight the power of the Emissary.

It’s rare that Captain America faces absolute magic, so you’ll need every advantage you can get against the Emissary in your final showdown and this upgrade to your shield definitely helps. This is the official synopsis of the comic:

CAPTAIN AMERICA VS. THE EMISSARY! It is a fight to the death while the Captain America Race to kill the Emissary before it destroys the world. But when physical power proves useless against the supernatural, will it be enough the help of Doctor Strange to change the course of things?

The comic Captain America #6 will be released in February.

