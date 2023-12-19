Captain America suggests that he has a perception of time very similar to that of Doctor Manhattan.

Doctor Mahattan is a powerful being from the DC Universe

The new comic series Captain America has established a surprising comparison between Doctor Manhattanpopular character linked to Watchmen, and Steve Rogers. People who are familiar with Watchmen they will know that Doctor Manhattan He is a powerful character who experiences time all at once. As far as he's concerned, his past, present, and future all happen simultaneously, so he also knows what will happen to the rest of the people around him. Now him Captain America has traveled through time, sharing a very similar time perspective.

The comic Captain America #3 implies that Steve Rogers He managed to break the laws that govern time, with his past, present and future converging to the same point. He Captain America has always been portrayed as a man who managed to escape the barriers of time, but the story of this comic makes that parallel much more evident. The way that Steve Rogers describes his perception of time is very similar to what Doctor Manhattan explained in Watchmen. Although the nature of the events may be very different, the result brings them close enough to compare them with each other.

Since he acquired his powers, Doctor Manhattan's understanding of time was not linear. However, this does not change the fact that he cannot change anything that happens, since he is only a witness to the events that occur. He explained that he couldn't change the threads of the future, only see them.

Steve Rogers He expresses something similar when he said that after being frozen for decades, he had a new perspective on time. Borrowing ideas from Iron Man, Bruce Banner y Thor, says that time does not exist exactly, but only one's perception of time exists. In his thoughts, Steve Rogers remembers being born, dying, and being injected with the super soldier serum at the same time. Both stories show how Captain America y Doctor Manhattan They experienced the idea of ​​time in a very similar way.

This connection between the two characters helps readers understand how and why, over the years, Captain America has struggled to connect with modern society in their own way.

The comic Captain America #3 It is now available.

