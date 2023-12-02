Captain America meets with a key figure from World War II.

Steve Rogers symbolizes hope in Marvel

Steve Rogers is more than a hero in Marvel since it is the figure that brings together some of the most important ideals that define the Captain Americabut above all is the sense of hope. Hope is an idea that appears in many stories featuring Captain America, as well as freedom and the pursuit of happiness for everyone to be safe. Now, a new story reveals that a real-life American character taught young Steve Rogers the meaning of citizen responsibility.

The appearance of this person occurs in the comic Captain America #3which has been carried out by J. Michael Straczynski y Jesus Saiz. The comic follows Steve Rogers in a series of flashbacks about his past life, in which the young Captain America catches the attention of a man who answers to the name of Meyer Lanksy. Captain America He knows that the person in front of him is a gangster with infamous popularity, but Steve Rogers ends up accepting the meeting with him. Lanksy talks to Steve about his youth on the Lower East Side. Seeing a spirit that makes him nostalgic, Lansky recruits Steve as a spy to help him prevent a Nazi plot called Operation Garden.

What is known about the real Meyer Lanksy It is something very contradictory, but its representation in Marvel It is very accurate to reality. Meyer Lanksy He was a well-known gangster who was called the Mafia Accountant. Although he had a very questionable reputation, Lanksy He was never convicted of any crime more serious than illegal gambling.

During the Second World War, Meyer Lansky took on a key role in the protection of some United States military assets. Coordinating with the Navy USA, Lanksy put the mob to work protecting Allied ships in port and chasing down saboteurs. This operation prevented the destruction of many American ships by the Nazi side. Meyer Lanksy did a lot to defend his adopted homeland and that makes him a mentor to a Captain America who was taking his first steps.

The comic Captain America #3 It is now available.

