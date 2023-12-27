Captain America recognizes the power this poorly adapted villain has in the MCU.

Captain America reached his most powerful form with Endgame

Captain America He was presented as one of the heroes who were a basic pillar in the configuration of the UCM. With a wide gallery of villains, it's sometimes difficult to know which one commands Steve Rogers' respect. We now know that there are at least a villain who had his place in the MCU whom Captain America respects in the comics. Taskmaster's appearance in Black Widow movie He had a largely negative reception from fans of the Marvel Studios films, but that doesn't take away from the fact that he is an outstanding villain.

This was largely because the portrayal of the character differed greatly from the original version in the comics, where he commands respect from some of the world's greatest heroes. The comic Spider-Boy #2 features some brief but notable appearances from both Taskmaster like Captain America. Throughout its appearance, Steve Rogers noted that he had some respect for Taskmaster.

Taskmaster has the unique distinction of being a villain who has earned Captain America's words of praisenot by their actions or their intentions, but by your arsenal of skills. This makes the adaptation of the character on the big screen one of the biggest mistakes of the UCM, since the character deserves to be a much more representative adversary for the heroes of Marvel Studios.

After the premiere of Black Widowfans cited Taskmaster like a mistake that Thunderbolts they must correct. The story of Spider-Boy #2 put the companion of Spider-Man in the middle of a fight between Captain America y Taskmaster, who is on a mission to acquire a piece of Avengers technology called the Super-Adaptoid, a robot that can copy the powers of any superhero. Taking into account the nature of Taskmaster skills to imitate anyone's abilities just by looking at them, this would give the villain an impressive upgrade. Spider-Boy is ready to launch into action, but the Captain America He orders him to stay aside.

Steve's reason for denying Bailey such an honor is to prevent him from putting himself in danger with any top-notch villains. As Captain America states, Taskmaster is one of the best Marvel villains he has faced. He also said that no hero should underestimate his power.

Taskmaster has long been a formidable opponent for several heroes of Marvel, but in recent years, and especially following his appearance on the big screen, it seems that the character has not yet found his place where he is respected. This recognition of Captain America in Spider-Boy #2 is possibly an attempt to reverse this. Taskmaster is a villain that has a lot of potentialbut it has been wasted in the UCM.

The comic Spider-Boy #2 It is now available.

