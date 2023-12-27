The new Marvel Comics series, Uncanny Avengers, has left us with the revelation of who is under the mask of a villain who was linked to Captain America

In the world of comics, where heroes and villains often intertwine in complex plots, Marvel has revealed a surprising connection between the X-Men's worst enemy and Captain America. This revelation not only adds a layer of intrigue to Marvel's already exciting narratives, but also raises questions about identity, loyalty, and morality in a universe where nothing is as it seems.

Mask of a Hero: The True Identity of Captain Krakoa

Orchis, known for its open war against mutants, has used propaganda and subversion tactics to manipulate public opinion.. His most impressive asset has been a mysterious villain who has posed as the mutants' greatest hero, Captain Krakoa. At first glance, this character seemed to be a symbol of hope for mutants, but his true identity reveals an even greater threat.

In “Uncanny Avengers #4,” the heroes face off against the mutant forces of Orchis. The team, which now includes Blob, achieves a significant victory against the Fenris Twins, leaving Captain Krakoa as the only active member of Orchis still at large. Originally, Scott Summers (Cyclops) carried the mantle of Captain Krakoa as a symbol for his people, but the current Captain Krakoa is a villain whose identity has remained a mystery. However, Captain America discovers that this enemy is actually a super-soldier with a striking resemblance to the Sentinel Liberty's Avenger..

The Other Steve Rogers: A Captain America with a Dark Twist

The story of this other Steve Rogers begins in “Captain America: Sam Wilson #7”, where he is presented as an alternate version of Steve, created by the Cosmic Cubic sentient, Kobik, under the influence of Hydra. Although similar in appearance to his main Earth counterpart, he was manipulated into being the Captain of Hydra, dedicated to a world dominated by this fascist organization.

During “Secret Empire,” Supreme Commander Rogers, the version of Hydra, led the takeover of SHIELD and the US government. Although the real Steve Rogers was eventually restored and put an end to the machinations of his evil counterpart, this villainous Rogers managed to escape, taking refuge in the Deviant city of Ashomia, out of Kobik's reach..

A new role for an old villain: Captain Krakoa

Orchis has revived Supreme Commander Rogers, giving him a new opportunity to continue his mission.. Disguised as Captain Krakoa, this twisted Rogers not only hides in plain sight, but also influences war and public opinion. His ability to damage the global reputation of mutants is significant, particularly now that the world sees Captain America as a symbol of truth and justice.

Revealing Captain Krakoa's true identity to his worst enemies only makes it more likely that Supreme Commander Rogers will stop hiding who he really is.. His appearance as Captain America is a major plus for him and Orchis, particularly given the high global anti-mutant sentiment.

An Unexpected Twist: The Sacrifice of Steve Rogers

In “AX: Eve of Judgment #1,” Marvel’s Judgment Day saw the then-First Eternal Druig declare war on mutantkind. To prevent a global genocide, Earth's Mightiest Heroes revive the sleeping Celestial that is Avengers Mountain, subjecting the planet's entire living population to Celestial judgment. In this process, Steve Rogers is sacrificed, but his death unifies the world in a miraculous way. Their sacrifice was so significant that the mutants of Krakoa broke their most important law by resurrecting a human for the first time, an action that united the world's population in their dedication to protecting those in need..

This act not only demonstrated Steve's importance to the world, but also provided Orchis with the perfect subversive act: resurrect Supreme Commander Rogers as your Captain Krakoa. While the resurrection of the real Steve Rogers unified humanity against a genuine threat, Orchis used the resurrection of his evil counterpart to unite humanity against a largely manufactured threat.

The revelation of the connection between the X-Men's worst enemy and Captain America adds an intriguing layer to the already rich narratives of the Marvel universe, raising profound questions about identity, loyalty and morality in a world where appearances can be misleading.