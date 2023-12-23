Steve Rogers takes on the role of an incredible Ghost Rider who could become canon.

Ghost Rider has a supernatural origin

Join the conversation

Ghost Rider He is a fairly recurring antihero in the Marvel Universe since 1972, which is when he made his first appearance. The original Ghost Rider is Johnny Blaze, but there have been numerous versions of him. Ghost Rider over the years. In fact, the latest move that Marvel has made is that it has decided to give a break to Johnny Blaze as the incarnation of hell, and another character will replace him during this time. What makes Ghost Rider someone truly unique is his demonic appearance and his connection to the entity known as The Spirit of Vengeance.

Steve Rogers takes on the role of an incredible Ghost Rider who could become canon

When Johnny Blaze transforms into Ghost Rider, his skull transforms into a fiery skull, and he gains abilities of supernatural origin. The transformation is usually linked to a pact with a demon, in the case of Johnny Blazemade a deal with Mephisto to save his adoptive father's life. Captain America has not made any pact with the devilbut it has emerged as a new Ghost Rider in an incredible fan art that looks spectacular.

The reception of the art by fans has been brutal, and many have wondered why Marvel has not decided to make this a reality in official canon. The elements that most resemble the essence of Captain America receive a complete script twist when Steve Rogers becomes one of the best versions of the Spirit of Vengeance. Steve Rogers wears the classic suit, but is shown in a skeletal form, wrapped in blue hellfire.

Steve Rogers taking on the role of Ghost Rider presents a concept that really Marvel can explore in the future. Within the canon, Ghost Rider's Legacy has witnessed how several characters have had to embrace the more sinister side found within themselves, meaning that Steve's transformation into the Spirit of vengeance It would be an incredible story to tell.

On the other hand, art shows Steve Rogers as one of the rarest forms of Ghost Rider. Among those who have taken on the mantle of Ghost Rider, Danny Ketch It stands out for its blue flame, which was linked to an angel called Zadkielhe Angel of Revenge. If this drawing becomes reality, the Captain America He would be the second Ghost Rider to embody this rare form.

Join the conversation