WASHINGTON – A Florida man was arrested for trying to enter a military base while armed with a firearm and identifying himself as “Captain America.”

The shocking news was revealed in a criminal complaint published this week. The man, who claimed to have “classified information,” was in an “extreme state of paranoia and psychosis,” the lawsuit claims.

The man named Baruch Roche II drove up to the front gate of MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida, in early November, telling security officers there that he was “Captain America” and that he was an active member of the United States Southern Command (SOCOM), according to with that demand.

Roche insisted that he had meetings with “SOCOM generals” to provide “classified information,” the lawsuit continues.

“Because he was denied access to the facility, Roche became argumentative and threatened to return every day and look for officers who refused him entry,” the documents state.

Air Force personnel handcuffed Roche and found an AR-15-style rifle and about 125 rounds of ammunition in the trunk of his car, as well as a military identification card identifying him as a retired Air Force veteran.

“Due to his extreme state of paranoia and psychosis, Roche was hospitalized,” the charging documents state.

Roche was charged with one count of attempting to bring a firearm into a federal facility and faces up to a year in prison if convicted. The state also confiscated his firearms and ammunition.

Roche's presence at MacDill Air Force Base came less than two weeks after Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey was placed on lockdown amid reports of an active shooter.

Several US military bases have been the target of mass shootings in recent years, with a Saudi aviation student killing three people and wounding eight others at a Florida naval facility in 2019.

There was also a military veteran who threatened to “shoot up” a base before he killed 18 people at a bar and bowling alley in Maine in October.

Mental health problems are a major threat to the United States. It is even more dangerous if people with mental health problems own firearms or are former military.

