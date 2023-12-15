Anthony Mackie is the new bearer of Captain America's shield in the MCU.

Captain America 4 will be released in 2025

Join the conversation

Steve Rogers was one of the worst emotional lows after the events of Avengers: Endgame. After having defeated Thanos, Tony Stark gave his life to keep everyone safe. One last snap restored hope to the world, but ended one of the most charismatic heroes ever seen. UCM. Along the way he had already lost Black Widow to get the Soul Gembut there was still another titan who was going to get off the ship. Captain America was in charge of returning the Infinity Stones to their place through time travel, but at the same time he decided that his time as a hero was over.

Anthony Mackie is the new bearer of Captain America's shield in the MCU

He decided to abandon the shield to meet the love of his life, Peggy Carter, and spend the rest of his days with her. An aging Steve Rogers appears in the last minutes of Endgame, who gives him the shield and legacy of Captain America to Falcon, his successor in the comics. At this point we find ourselves, Anthony Mackie is the current shield bearer and the next protagonist of Captain America 4. Now, Marvel Studios has hired Matthew Orton to write more scenes for the film.

Matthew Orton is the person who worked as a producer for the Moon Knight series that is on Disney+. Now he will be involved in Captain America 4 with material to be shot through additional photography starting in 2024. Captain America 4 will focus on Sam Wilson, played by Anthony Mackie, raising Captain America's shield after Steve Rogers.

Falcon already had a television series with Sebastian Stan with Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The new information details that new shots are planned, a standard practice that has already been done in the MCUbut that will be of vital importance for the future of Falcon as the new Captain America.

In fact, Loki season 2 was the only MCU production so far that didn't require additional photography. So we shouldn't view this information as a sign that there may be problems.

Captain America 4 It will premiere on February 14, 2025.

Join the conversation