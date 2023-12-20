The coach: “Europe takes away energy, but the Nerazzurri have the squad to get to the end”

In May it will be exactly thirty years: Milan champions of Italy and Europe, Fabio Capello the only Italian coach to complete the double with a Serie A team. The Rossoneri arithmetically won the Scudetto on 17 April, finishing with the best defense of the championships with 18 teams (just 15 goals conceded), and then a month later, on 18 May in Athens, they lifted the European Cup by beating Cruyff's Barcelona (and Guardiola on the pitch) 4-0 in the final. It is the same path that Simone Inzaghi intends to follow, projected with his thoughts on the second star and convinced – also by the far from malicious draw of the round of 16 – that he will also reach the bottom of the Champions League.